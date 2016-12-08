Hampshire beach huts under threat as crack appears in the cliffs above

Instead, they concentrated on areas with higher density houses and shops

The local authority first considered attempting to save the cliff in the 1930s

Walkers have been warned about the danger in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire

A 30-metre-high section of cliff is in danger of collapsing onto a beach

These are the scary scenes as a 30 metre-high cliff looms over a line of beach huts in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire.

The huts, which have stunning views over the Solent out towards the Isle of Wight.

However, a large crack had developed in the cliff above the huts and further landslides are expected.

One owner told MailOnline: 'My hut is away from the cliff so I'm not affected. I know the council were forced to close a footpath along the cliff top because of the danger.

'I haven't seen the crack myself.'

Some of the beach huts, which are just yards from the cliff, are worth in the region of £10,000.

Engineers have spent years considering the best way of saving the cliffs, but a recent document circulated by the New Forest District Council said all efforts to save the cliffs since the 1930s have failed.

Preservation work had to stop during the Second World War because access to the beach had been prohibited.

