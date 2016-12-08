Hampshire beach huts under threat as crack appears in the cliffs above

These are the scary scenes as a 30 metre-high cliff looms over a line of beach huts in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire.
The huts, which have stunning views over the Solent out towards the Isle of Wight.
However, a large crack had developed in the cliff above the huts and further landslides are expected.
A large crack has developed at the top of a cliff overlooking beach huts at Barton-on-Sea
The beach huts in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire, have views across to the Isle of Wight
One owner told MailOnline: 'My hut is away from the cliff so I'm not affected. I know the council were forced to close a footpath along the cliff top because of the danger.
'I haven't seen the crack myself.'
Some of the beach huts, which are just yards from the cliff, are worth in the region of £10,000.
Engineers have spent years considering the best way of saving the cliffs, but a recent document circulated by the New Forest District Council said all efforts to save the cliffs since the 1930s have failed.
Preservation work had to stop during the Second World War because access to the beach had been prohibited.
Large sections of the cliff look as if they are about to plunge down onto the beach huts below
The section of cliff will eventually collapse as the weather erodes its face
Signs at the top of the cliff warn walkers against straying too close to the edge