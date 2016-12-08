Students warn divide growing on campus since Trump win

The student wrote a letter attacking protesters, saying it has been 'shameful'

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he will be able to unite the country, but college campuses are becoming increasingly divided since his election win.

A University of Michigan student said she saw the backlash from Democrats immediately after Trump's win, and tried to fight back.

Amanda Delekta, a sophomore and political director of the school's College Republicans group, said her joy with the win faded after other students started holding 'vigils' to mourn the result and when a professor cancelled one of her classes because students would be 'upset' with Trump's win.

Delekta fired off a letter to the school's principal saying the university needed to be a safe space for conservatives, and started a petition to condemn protests across campus.

'It is shameful to live in a nation where individuals are afraid to voice their beliefs for fear of being shamed,' she wrote in the letter.

'The University’s response to President-elect Trump’s victory is perpetuating a hateful climate that makes students feel ashamed for voting for Donald Trump.

'I saw postings on Facebook for a vigil where students could mourn the results. When I received President Schlissel’s email endorsing the vigil, I was appalled.

'Nobody has died, the United States has not died; democracy is more alive than ever. Simply put, the American people voted and Trump won.

'To encourage students on campus to grieve over the results is fear mongering and creates an even more polarized campus.'

She then went on in the letter to explain why she voted for Trump - because his policies will 'foster much needed economic growth, improve health care, strengthen foreign policy' - before taking another shot at the university for allegedly helping left-leaning students create hate.

'The response on campus has only perpetuating a polarized campus climate and I am appalled at the University of Michigan for condoning the hateful rhetoric,' she said.

The petition posted along with the letter has been signed almost 400 times. Many of those who added their names called for 'safe spaces' for conservatives.

However, Democratic supporters on the same campus hit back at Delekta's call for safe conservative spaces.

Ibtihal Makki, a Muslim senior studying neuroscience, said the calls made after Trump's win by some students were laughable.

'To turn around and say that they need safe spaces after their candidate won I think is ironic and hypocritical,' Makki told the Times.

She went on to criticize conservatives for denying the need for safe spaces in the past, 'because they never needed it, because they don’t have any of the identities that made them feel that way.'

Makki also said students like Delekta were not as vulnerable as minorites on campuses, because there was no way to tell she was a conservative or Trump voter based on her appearance alone.

Protests on college campuses since Trump's win have been common, with thousands of students demonstrating against the Republican.