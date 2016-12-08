'Alexander' hoped balloon note to dead father would reach him by Christmas

A little boy's heartbreaking Christmas note to his late father landed in the garden of a touched Georgia woman in a helium balloon he hoped would reach his dad in heaven.
The handwritten card was accompanied by a photograph of the child and two adults who are likely to be his parents on Tuesday.
In it, the boy wished his father a Merry Christmas, sweetly asking him to 'tell God to give me those presents'.
'Dad, I wish you were here so we could have fun together. I wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope you tell God to give me those presents.
A little boy's heartbreaking note to his late father landed in the garden of a woman in a helium balloon he hoped would reach his dad in heaven time for Christmas
The note was signed by 'Alexander' and was accompanied by a photograph of the child and his parents
'I hope you are happy in heaven. If you are OK then tell me. I love you, Alexander,' it read.
The accompanying photograph showed the boy beaming as he sat a table with his happy parents.
Mother-of-two Suzanne Womac Edwards found the balloon in her backyard and was reduced to tears.
She shared its contents on Facebook in the hope of tracing the child to let him know his father was OK as he'd asked.
DEAR DAD: ALEX'S HEARTBREAKING LETTER
DEAR ALEX: WOMAN'S BEAUTIFUL RESPONSE
'To Alexander, I want you to know that Heaven is a wonderful place, more amazing than you or I can even imagine.
'It is a place where there is no pain and no worries. I am certain that your daddy didn't want to leave you or cause you to feel lonely or sad. But in Heaven, he is ok and he is happy.
'He wants you to be happy too! He will always love you and I am sure that you make him proud! Have a Merry Christmas!!'
'He wants you to be happy too! He will always love you and I am sure that you make him proud! Have a Merry Christmas!!' she wrote.
Suzanne Womac Edwards shared the note on Facebook in the hope of finding the boy to let him know his father was OK as he'd asked
Mrs Edwards' post has been shared hundreds of times by well-wishers across the country who are eager to answer the boy's Christmas wish.
Explaining why she had chosen to share her discovery and risk disappointing the child, she added: 'I was hesitant but the last line read "if you are ok please tell me".
'I just couldn't let that go unanswered. I'd like him to think the balloon reached heaven and fell to me so that I could let him know. I hope it wasn't a mistake!'
Others urged her not to try to find the boy, suggesting it would 'crush him' to know the letter hadn't reached his father as he'd hoped.
'My daughters did this after their father passed away.
'Although, I do understand wanting to contact this little guy and talking to him, please let this little guy believe that his letter reached his father in heaven. If you haven't been there, you don't realize what this means to him,' said one woman.
WHAT THE EXPERTS SAY: SHOULD ALEXANDER'S NOTE BE ANSWERED?
Like social media users who commented on Mrs Edwards' well-meaning post, grief therapists and experts are divided in their views.
Yes (but not by his father or from heaven)
Kathy Kramer, Program Director of the Child Bereavement Center, believes the best way for children to grieve is to be told 'the truth'.
'As much as our spiritual and religious beliefs might take us to a place of a loved one being in heaven or becoming an angel, it's most important to use concrete and real words like 'daddy died' and what this means - that their body stopped working and that we can't call them anymore, that they won't be here for Christmas.
'The idea that if the child finds out the balloon didn't reach daddy in heaven will disappoint them isn't an accurate assumption.
'The disappointment is that daddy died. That's the worst part. The best thing parents can do is be open and honest.'
Writing them a letter to place beneath the Christmas tree or lighting a candle in their memory on Christmas Eve might be a better way for the child to do something special during the holidays to remind them of their grief, she added.
Balloons are a good idea but the child shouldn't expect a response
The Wasatch Family Therapy Center in Utah says sending balloons to heaven with notes inside is a good way for a child to express any emotions or words they feel they didn't have the chance to communicate to their loved one before their untimely death.
'Explain to your children they can write anything they need to say to their loved one as a final message on this or a few balloons.
'Your children will most likely want to watch the (balloons) until they can’t see them anymore so they feel their loved one got their balloon.
'By doing this, a child will feel like they have said what they have needed to say that they weren’t able to before their loved one passed away,' it says.
The center however encourages parents to tell their children not to expect a response.
'Be sure to explain that this is just to send a message to them and because their loved one is in heaven they can’t send anything back.'