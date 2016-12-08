'Alexander' hoped balloon note to dead father would reach him by Christmas

Do you know the little boy or his family? Email jen.smith@mailonline.com

They want to answer his request for his father to let him know 'he is OK'

Wished him a Merry Christmas and told how he wished they could be

Wished him a Merry Christmas and told how he wished they could be together

The boy, who signed it Alexander, hoped to reach his late father in heaven

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:59 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:08 EST, 8 December 2016

A little boy's heartbreaking Christmas note to his late father landed in the garden of a touched Georgia woman in a helium balloon he hoped would reach his dad in heaven.

The handwritten card was accompanied by a photograph of the child and two adults who are likely to be his parents on Tuesday.

In it, the boy wished his father a Merry Christmas, sweetly asking him to 'tell God to give me those presents'.

'Dad, I wish you were here so we could have fun together. I wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope you tell God to give me those presents.

A little boy's heartbreaking note (above) to his late father landed in the garden of a woman in a helium balloon he hoped would reach his dad in heaven time for Christmas

The note was signed by 'Alexander' and was accompanied by a photograph of the child and his parents

'I hope you are happy in heaven. If you are OK then tell me. I love you, Alexander,' it read.

The accompanying photograph showed the boy beaming as he sat a table with his happy parents.

Mother-of-two Suzanne Womac Edwards found the balloon in her backyard and was reduced to tears.

She shared its contents on Facebook in the hope of tracing the child to let him know his father was OK as he'd asked.

DEAR DAD: ALEX'S HEARTBREAKING LETTER 'Dad, I wish you were here so we could have fun together. I wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope you tell God to give me those presents. 'I hope you are happy in heaven. If you are OK then tell me. I love you, Alexander'

DEAR ALEX: WOMAN'S BEAUTIFUL RESPONSE 'To Alexander, I want you to know that Heaven is a wonderful place, more amazing than you or I can even imagine. 'It is a place where there is no pain and no worries. I am certain that your daddy didn't want to leave you or cause you to feel lonely or sad. But in Heaven, he is ok and he is happy. 'He wants you to be happy too! He will always love you and I am sure that you make him proud! Have a Merry Christmas!!'

'To Alexander, I want you to know that Heaven is a wonderful place, more amazing than you or I can even imagine.

'It is a place where there is no pain and no worries. I am certain that your daddy didn't want to leave you or cause you to feel lonely or sad. But in Heaven, he is ok and he is happy.

'He wants you to be happy too! He will always love you and I am sure that you make him proud! Have a Merry Christmas!!' she wrote.

Suzanne Womac Edwards shared the note on Facebook in the hope of finding the boy to let him know his father was OK as he'd asked

Mrs Edwards' post has been shared hundreds of times by well-wishers across the country who are eager to answer the boy's Christmas wish.

Explaining why she had chosen to share her discovery and risk disappointing the child, she added: 'I was hesitant but the last line read "if you are ok please tell me".

'I just couldn't let that go unanswered. I'd like him to think the balloon reached heaven and fell to me so that I could let him know. I hope it wasn't a mistake!'

Others urged her not to try to find the boy, suggesting it would 'crush him' to know the letter hadn't reached his father as he'd hoped.

'My daughters did this after their father passed away.

'Although, I do understand wanting to contact this little guy and talking to him, please let this little guy believe that his letter reached his father in heaven. If you haven't been there, you don't realize what this means to him,' said one woman.

Do you know the little boy or his family? Email jen.smith@mailonline.com