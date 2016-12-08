The chilling video which shows how San Bernardino terrorist prepared to murder his colleagues at close range  

Emails show she expressed anger that he had to go to the Christmas party - where they murdered 14 of his co-workers and maimed 22 others

Farook and his wife died in a shoot-out with police and she is thought to have been driving force behind attack

Bizarrely he practiced hitting targets in the shoulders and legs - which one survivor of the massacre said they saw him do

The weapon was the one which he then converted illegally to be a full automatic and used in the mass murder

The footage reveals that Farook practiced with his AR15-style rifle at a range 30 miles from his California home

He also fired a handgun at a shooting range just two days before he and his wife - Pakistani-born Islamic fanatic Tashfeen Malik - murdered 14 of his co-workers

DailyMail.com has obtained video footage which shows how Muslim terrorist Syed Rizwan Farook practiced shooting at close range with a rifle

By Ruth Styles For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:10 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:10 EST, 8 December 2016

The chilling details of how San Bernardino terrorist Syed Rizwan Farook prepared to commit mass murder can be revealed - including disturbing footage showing him practicing with a rifle to kill at close range.

Security camera footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com shows the 28-year-old fanatic at the Magnum Gun Range in Riverside, just two days before the atrocity last December.

In one chilling scene, recorded on November 30, Farook is seen adjusting the sights on the Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle later used in the shooting, while another shows him inspecting a human-shaped target dotted with bullet holes.

He is also seen chatting with staff, rummaging in the trunk of his mother's black sedan car and inspecting his handiwork with the help of a set of binoculars.

Close range: Farook set his target at 25 feet, far closer than the average 40 foot range which is used for rifle practice, the range's staff disclosed

Preparation: The footage of Farook was recorded two days before he and his Pakistan-born wife slaughtered 14 of his co-workers at a Christmas party.

Handgun firing: The San Bernardino mass murderer was captured on camera firing the handgun which he used in the course of the massacre two days later

Checking the target: Farook was seen checking a target which had been hit on the sides, not dead center - something which one survivor said he did during the massacre. It is unclear why

Weapons: After the massacre law enforcement released this image of the two terrorist murderers' rifles and handguns. The AR-15 style rifles had been modified illegally for full automatic use

Immigration: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, were photographed as she entered the country following their marriage. Law enforcement believe she was the driving force in the massacre

There is no sign of his Pakistani wife and accomplice, Tashfeen Malik, 29. Both Farook and Malik died in a shootout with law enforcement shortly after the massacre at the hands of San Bernardino police.

What is most chilling about the footage is that it discloses how Farook specifically practiced using his rifle at short rage, firing at targets 25 feet away.

Long guns are usually used at distances of more than 40 feet - meaning his practice at the range suggests he was getting ready to use the weapon indoors.

The fanatic's demeanor did not set off alarm bells among staff at the range - as he went out of his way to be normal and chatty.

'He seemed very normal at the time, not like anyone about to do something crazy or harmful to people,' said Mike McGee, 23, the Magnum employee who footage shows speaking with Farook at the range's counter.

'It's really hard to detect [that something is wrong] if you walk in and act like anyone else.

'You would only notice if he was showing signs of aggression or hostility or keeping to himself, and he didn't. He was just an average, everyday person.'

Ending: U.S.-born Farook and his wife died in a shootout with police four hours after the massacre. He kept shooting even when fatally wounded

Slaughtered: The 14 victimsof San Bernardino terror attack were, from top row left: Robert Adams, Isaac Amanios, Bennetta Betbadal, Harry Bowman and Sierra Clayborn. Second row from left: Juan Espinoza, Aurora Godoy, Shannon Johnson, Larry Daniel Kaufman and Damian Meins. Bottom row from left: Tin Nguyen, Nicholas Thalasinos, Yvette Velasco and Michael Wetzel

Farook, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, but spent most of his life in Redlands, California, and Malik, from Karor Lal Esan in Pakistan, killed 14 people and wounded 22 during the December 2 attack - at that point the worst Islamic terror attack on the homeland since September 11.

On the day of the attack, Farook, who worked as a food inspector for the Department of Public Health, attended an early morning meeting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino before returning at 10.58am with Malik and opening fire on the Christmas party.

The victims, most of whom were Farook's colleagues, had been preparing to enjoy a Christmas party when they were gunned down – the majority killed by shots to the back as they fled.

Dressed in black tactical gear and wearing ski masks, the pair mowed down partygoers using a pair of AR15-style semi-automatic rifles which they had converted to automatic weapons, one of which can be seen in the gun range footage, and 9mm semi-automatic pistols.

In total, police found more than 100 bullets had been fired during the attack – which survivors later said took no longer than three minutes.

Prior to the shooting, both had been, in the words of FBI Director James Comey, been 'consuming poison on the internet' and terrorist group ISIS claimed credit in the aftermath of the attack.

Same car: This was Farook two days before the massacre, in his mother's sedan, which he and his wife used to drive to the scene of their crime

Unremarkable: Staff at the range told DailyMail.com that nothing about Farook's conduct made them uneasy

Normal behavior: When he arrived at the range Farook went to the counter, chatted, and bought targets

Range: This is the view Farook would have had at the Riverside Magnum Range with targets in place

Normal setting: Farook behaved normally at the range and seemed to be an average shooter enjoying its facilities they said. Two days later he became a mass murderer with his fundamentalist Islamic wife

Investigators also found that Malik appeared to be the driving force behind the decision to launch the attack.

Earlier this month ABC News revealed that she had exchanged emails with her husband in which she objected to the Christmas setting for the party and did not want her husband to go.

The last picture of Farook alive was at the party, posing with his co-workers.

'She had essentially made the statement in an online account that she didn’t think that a Muslim should have to participate in a non-Muslim holiday or event,' Jarrod Burguan, San Bernardino's police chief told ABC News.

In an intriguing twist which appears to add to the evidence that Malik was the prime mover, one survivor telling DailyMail.com that Farook appeared to go out of his way to avoid administering fatal shots.

'This guy was lying on the floor, put his hands up and said, 'please don't kill me, please don't kill me',' said the survivor, a woman who was injured in the attack but asked not to be named for privacy reasons.

'He [Farook] just looked down and then shot him in the leg. He didn't have to do that – he could have killed him.'

The theory is also supported by Magnum Gun Range owner John Galletta, 55, who told DailyMail.com that Farook's choice of target during his practice sessions was unusual.

'If you look at the video, you can see him putting stickers on the shoulders and arms – that isn't normal,' he said in an interview with this website.

'If I was shooting at that sort of [human silhouette] target, I would aim for the head and chest – that's what most people do.

'But he was deliberately aiming at the hands and shoulders – shooting to wound and not kill.'

Galletta, who encountered Farook in person on the Sunday before the attack, said he had no inkling that something was wrong but admitted his reluctance to let people see his bullet-holed target looked unusual after viewing the security camera footage.

'His behavior wouldn't even strike me as being odd but when you look at the footage, you can see that he won't bring the target forward and looks at it with binoculars instead.

'Why wouldn't he bring the target forward? He seems to be trying to conceal what he's doing.'

No inkling: John Galletta told DailyMail.com: 'His behavior wouldn't even strike me as being odd.'

Despite their best efforts, Farook and Malik were not totally able to conceal preparations for the attack, with neighbors later telling police that they had noticed the couple, who had a six-month-old daughter, regularly holing themselves up inside their garage.

It was later discovered that the room had been used as a makeshift bomb factory – and was the source of the three unexploded devices discovered at the site of the massacre.

The weapons, described as 'poorly made' by law enforcement, were small pipe bombs manufactured using Christmas lights and a remote controlled car.

Along with bomb-making materials, a search of the room by police also unearthed an additional 2000 9mm handgun rounds and 2500 .223-caliber rifle bullets.

Farook and Malik fled the scene immediately after the attack in a rented black SUV but were later traced to their Redlands home after a survivor identified Farook.

Last picture: Farook was captured in what should have been a happy image from the Christmas party - but after this he and his wife slaughtered his co-workers

Response: The scale of the law enforcement response was vast. Farook and his wife had fired scores of rounds at his co-workers

Plain clothes officers arrived shortly before 3pm, saw the car pulling out of the drive and gave chase.

Malik, who was in the back seat, opened fire on her pursuers – with the same assault rifle used to devastating effect during the killings.

The weapon, which was later recovered by police, was later found to have been modified with a stabilizing mount added to the front.

Malik is thought to have learned to shoot while living in Pakistan, while according to McGee, 'polite, articulate' Farook appeared to be confident with weapons.

'He was just very polite and articulate,' McGee told DailyMail.com. 'We have a lot of people who come in who don't know what they're talking about but he actually seemed like he knew what he was talking about, much like most firearms owners would.

'My instinct was that he wasn't new to using guns but he was new to the firearm [the AR-15 rifle] that he had.'

The rifles were later found to have been bought for the couple by Farook's friend, Riverside Walmart employee Enrique Marquez, 25.

Marquez, who converted to Islam in 2007, was arrested four days after the massacre at a Long Beach mental health facility and is due to go on trial in September next year.

Bloody aftermath: One of the weapons used by the Muslim terrorist couple was seen on the ground around the scene of the shootout which finally halted them

Ready for more destruction: Some of the 2,500 .223 bullets the couple had with them were photographed by police at the scene of the shootout

Ready to destroy more: As well as their two hand guns, two illegally-converted assault rifles and the 4,500 rounds of unused ammunition, police recovered home-made bombs

According to the FBI, he purchased the weapons in 2011 or 2012 before turning them over to Farook at a later date.

The guns, one of which was used during Farook's target practice at the Magnum Gun Range, are 'very common' in California according to McGee and did not set off alarm bells.

'AR-15s are actually a very common gun in the state of California,' he said. 'People don't just use them for hunting but also for indoor shooting and outdoor shooting.

'They're good for distance, for when you're shooting targets down range. If he would have brought in something like an AK-47 [automatic assault rifle] that would definitely have raised an eyebrow.'

Under California law, owners of such weapons are obliged to install locking devices – known as 'bullet buttons' - that make reloading magazines considerably slower.

However, Farook is thought to have removed the button on his Smith & Wesson – converting it into a fully automatic weapon in the process.

Malik's DPMS A-15 had also been modified, allowing it to take a larger magazine and be reloaded in seconds.

By 3.09pm on the day of the massacre, the worst mass shooting in the US since Sandy Hook in 2012, the couple had been cornered by police on the corner of San Bernardino Avenue and Sheddon Drive – just 1.7 miles from the scene of the attack.

During the shootout that followed, Malik fired on police from inside the car, while Farook emerged from the vehicle and began to cross the street, shooting as he went.

Police returned fire – eventually felling him with seven shots to the legs and upper body. When officers approached, a badly wounded Farook attempted to shoot them using a pistol but was then shot dead by law enforcement.

Photos of his bloodied corpse, his arms handcuffed behind his back, were later released to the media by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Malik, meanwhile, continued to shoot at police from inside the SUV but was eventually hit in the head and upper body – dying from her injuries at approximately 3.14pm.