Teen at Utah rehab center 'kills youth worker who tried to stop him running away'

A teenager has been arrested accused of killing a rehab center youth worker who tried to stop him from running away.

The 17-year-old is accused of using a weapon to kill Jimmy Woolsey, 61, and injured another staff member at the Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah.

The teenager, who is from Arizona, is believed to have hit Mr Woolsey several times and he died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

A teenager has been arrested accused of killing a rehab center youth worker Jimmy Woolsey, pictured, who tried to stop him from running away

Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins says the youngster was trying to run away from the facility and when Mr Woolsey went to stop him, a fight ensued and the youth worker was killed.

Perkins said: 'It was a vicious, brutal, violent murder. He was obviously trying to leave the program.

'Why he thought he had to murder Mr Woolsey, I can't answer that.'

He also confirmed that a second worker who blocked the teenager from entering a building full of people was also injured in the attack but she is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The boy was arrested after deputies on their way to the ranch spotted him driving a worker's stolen car into nearby Escalante.

It is likely that he will be charged with murder and could be prosecuted as an adult since he is almost 18. His name has not yet been released because of his age.

A 17-year-old is accused of using a weapon to kill the 61-year-old support worker and injured another staff member at the Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah, pictured

Mr Woolsey is survived by his wife and a ten-year-old daughter and tributes have poured in calling him a jovial, well-liked man.

Program leaders at the ranch said he was dedicated to young people in the program and had a positive impact on many students.

Sheriff Perkins said that his agency had responded a few times over the years to reports of young people leaving the treatment center.

However he said it is usually a peaceful place. The working cattle ranch for troubled youth has operated for 25 years.