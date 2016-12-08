How Sherwood Forest has changed! Construction begins on the set of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Robin Hood remake… in Croatia

Robin Hood: Origins is set to be premiered cinemas in the U.S. on March 28, 2018, after work got underway

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Published: 12:14 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:12 EST, 8 December 2016

The set for Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming remake of Robin Hood is being built as production draws ever nearer and Sherwood Forest appears to have had a facelift.

The Oscar-winning actor, 42, will finally get his teeth stuck into the film after shooting was postponed so that Taron Egerton, who will play the lead role, could finish recording Kingsman 2.

Construction workers have been tackling huge piles of wood in the picturesque city of Dubrovnik in Croatia with crystal clear seas as their backdrop and the set is beginning to take the shape of the mini replica.

Seaside Dubrovnik is a far cry from the woodland of the East Midlands, suggesting there may be some sort of twist, though the city's architecture could easily double as the film's grand castle.

Otto Bathurst, who directed episodes of Peaky Blinders, Hustle and Black Mirror, wanted Welsh actor Egerton so much that he decided to postpone the process so he could play the lead role.

Set for a release date in the U.S. of March 28, 2018, construction crew have started building the set in Dubrovnik, Croatia, ready for DiCaprio to produce the classic British tale.

It is rumoured Jamie Dornan will play Will Scarlet, while Jamie Foxx has been confirmed as Little John and Eve Hewson - the daughter of U2's Bono - will play Maid Marion.

When filming takes place, expected to next year, is will be the largest production in Croatian history, according to the Dubrovnik Times.

The stars are expected to take to the set in January and February next year, according to the city's mayor Andro Vlahusic.

At this time of year, temperatures are in the mid-teens, but the seaside resort where men with chainsaws built huts and walkways was is bathed in sunshine.

The set is beginning to take the form of the mini replica, with a boardwalk sweeping around the sandstone wall, which resembles a castle tower.

The skeletons of two huts have already been erected looking out to sea from a grand bow bridge and a small pier can be seen stretching out into the water.

It is clear there is plenty more work to do given the piles of freshly-cut timber surrounding the set.

With two huts almost completed, construction workers will have their work cut out for them with another dozen or so to go

Robin Hood: Origins will follow the classic tale of Sherwood Forest, rife with corruption, and the hero's quest to take from the rich and give to the poor.

More than 150 films and TV shows feature the character, according to IMDB, including Errol Flynn's iconic turn in 1938's The Adventures of Robin Hood, and Kevin Costner's Americanised version in 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Russell Crowe was the last to play him in a major feature film in 2010.