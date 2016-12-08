Gayle King signs $16.5m deal to stay on at CBS This Morning for three years

She joined the morning news show in January 2012, and the ratings for the program have increased every year

The 61-year-old will make $5.5million a year, for a total of $16.5million

Gayle King has signed a deal to stay on as the anchor of CBS This Morning

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:38 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:13 EST, 8 December 2016

Gayle King has scored an impressive payday after re-upping her contract with CBS for another three years.

The popular morning show host has agreed to a three-year deal that will pay her $5.5 million per year for a total of $16.5million to stay on at CBS This Morning, reports Page Six.

King, 61, began anchoring the show in January of 2012 alongside Charlie Rose, and in the five years since joining the program ratings have consistently grown for the morning show.

Norah O’Donnell later joined the program in July of 2012, and all three have remained in their positions since.

Scroll down for video

Gayle King (above in September) has signed a three-year deal to stay on as the anchor of CBS This Morning

She joined the morning news show in January 2012 and the ratings for the program have increased every year (CBS This Morning Co-Hosts Norah O'Donnell, Charlie Rose and Gayle King and Executive Producer Ryan Kadro above)

'Gayle is a huge asset to the show, and her chemistry with Charlie is great. She’s here for the long term,' said one source.

CBS meanwhile would not confirm the contract details but did admit to signing King to a long-term deal.

CBS This Morning offers more hard news than its competitors, Good Morning America and Today, and is currently pulling in just under 4million viewers on average.

King and O'Donnell were two of the select few anchors who were invited to meet with Donald Trump last month at his now infamous media summit.

Trump spent a majority of that meeting criticizing those in attendance for their coverage of him, and King was one of the few who asked any questions of trump, with the New York Post later reporting she asked the President-elect how best the media could cover him moving forward.

Prior to joining CBS This Morning, King had been working for her good friend Oprah Winfrey, joining the staff of O, The Oprah Magazine in 1999 as an editor.

She was also frequently rumored to be on the lost of possible replacements for View hosts whenever one departed the show, but never joined the lineup.