Drunk Hampshire teen was mown down and killed by motorhome on busy dual carriageway

Harry had learnt before crash that he wouldn't face charges over alleged attack

A third friend, Gabrielle Jacobs, managed to escape being hit by the vehicle

He was with three friends when two of them were struck by a motorhome

Harry Butler was twice over the drink-drive limit as he ran across the A303

By Matt Hunter For Mailonline

Published: 12:19 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:13 EST, 8 December 2016

Harry Butler was twice the drink-drive limit as he ran across the A303 dual carriageway

A teenager died as he crossed a dual carriageway just a day after he found out that he would not be prosecuted over an alleged attack on his love rival.

Harry Butler was twice the drink-drive limit when he ran across the A303 dual carriageway in Andover, Hampshire, an inquest in Winchester heard.

He was trying to cross the road when a motorhome, travelling at 70mph, slammed into him and one of his friends on September 15.

Harry was on his way to the party after being told he would not face charges over the death of his former girlfriend Hannah Simmons' boyfriend.

A coroner heard that 18-year-old Harry, who had had a history of self-harming, had been drinking beer and lager before he was hit.

The college student was killed when he was run over by an elderly couple returning home from a European holiday.

A Hampshire police spokesman refused to comment but the force previously told MailOnline: 'No action is to be taken against an 18-year-old youth who was released without charge. We consulted with the CPS.'

Fellow Andover College student and friend, Gabrielle Jacobs - who described herself as more like a sister - was with him and Ashley Giles as Harry attempted to lead the group across the road.

She explained how they had been using a phone's torch as they tried to cross.

'Harry said "when I say go just keep going and don't look back until you get to the other side",' she told the inquest.

'He said "go" but I remember thinking Ashley and Harry were hesitating.

'When I got to the other side I saw a large vehicle, bigger than a car, just behind me by about three metres. I then heard a noise I can only describe as a gunshot.

'I turned around and saw Harry tangled up in the lane nearerst to where I was. '

She also told the inquest that the driver was not to blame for her friend's death.

'I've thought about the driver a bit since then,' she said.

'It's not their fault at all. We were trying to cross the road, a main road, which was not sensible at all.'

The college student was killed when he was run over by an elderly couple returning home from a European holiday, on the A303 road (stock image) near Andover, Hampshire

The elderly couple in the Fiat Chausson motorhome were returning from Dover, having been on a European holiday, and had just overtaken a Vauxhall when they hit Harry and Ashley.

Driver Richard Pugh told the court he was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time' when the group ran out in front of him as he drove back to their home in Sherborne, Dorset.

Mr Pugh claimed he was travelling just under 70mph and did not have chance to brake when he saw the group.

'The figures were there and then there was an almighty bang immediately,' he said.

Mr Butler, from Walled Meadow, Andover, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A303

'You just can't imagaine that you could have hit anyone. I must have braked but because it was immediately there wasn't any time to do anything at all.'

A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Adnan Al-Badri revealed that Harry suffered numerous bone fractures and organ damage as a result of the crash.

He also had injuries to his arms 'probably the result of self-harming,' the pathologist wrote in a statement read out during the hearing.

He wrote: 'There were also injuries to his arms. There were older injuries that were there because I think are probably the results of him having self-harmed. It looked like he had self-harmed, yes.'

A toxicology report found Harry had 162mg/100ml of alcohol in his bloodstream when he died. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes of alcohol.

He continued: 'He was under the influence of alcohol which could have affected his reaction time, his co-ordination and his judgement. The cause of death was severe multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision.'

The group crossed the road despite the fact that there was a subway just 130m further up the dual carriageway

The inquest heard how the group had been drinking at Harry's flat before attempting to reach a party on the other side of the A303, crossing the road despite there being a subway 130m further up the dual carriageway.

Mr Giles, who was also hit by the motorhome remains in hospital with 'life-changing' injuries.

Mid Hampshire Coroner Grahame Short said: 'I find that the cause of death was from the severe multiple injuries that we have heard.

'It's all very clear that it was a very bad idea to cross a road like the A303 in these circumstances particularly at night and when they were wearing dark clothing.

'All three of the group successfully reached the central reservation and then jumped over the crash barrier and attempted to cross the eastbound carriageway.

'Gabby Jacobs was able to cross the road. She unbelievably had great faith in Harry to take his word and cross without looking herself.

'Harry and his friend Ashley then tried to get across the road but were struck by the camper van which was going across lane one'.