Canadian Mountie with history of mental health problems hanged himself in Manchester

The couple had celebrated both of their birthdays with a trip to Manchester

His partner, Candice Lau, found him hanged in a bathroom of their hotel room

He struggled with mental health issues and played video games as an escape

8 December 2016

Robert Archibald, 28, served with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as a federal air marshal, flying armed on planes across the world

A decorated Canadian Mountie with a 'troubling' history of mental health problems hanged himself on his birthday during a celebratory trip to Manchester.

Robert Archibald, 28, served with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as a federal air marshal, flying armed on planes across the world.

An inquest heard his partner, Candice Lau, found him hanged in a their room at the Aurora Hotel in Manchester city centre in July.

He was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary but efforts to revive him failed.

The couple had travelled to Manchester for a short trip to celebrate both their birthdays.

The inquest in Manchester heard Mr Archibald, who joined the RCMP in 2009 and was honoured with the Queen's Jubilee Medal in 2012, had been 'struggling' with his mental health.

Emotional e-mails he wrote to his parents and two brothers were read out at the hearing.

He wrote in one 'this sadness and anxiety inside me - it's won'.

The inquest heard toxicology results showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Born in Stephenville in Newfoundland, Canada, Mr Archibald followed in the footsteps of his father and brothers in becoming a Mountie.

However he 'struggled' with mental health issues from his teenage years and excessively played video games as an 'escape from reality', the inquest heard.

In a statement his brother Stephen Archibald, also a Canadian Mountie, said: 'Robert's mental health has always been of extreme concern to the family. He was always depressed but outwardly, he was jovial.'

He said Robert was also 'very worried' about his job.

His partner Ms Lau, an air stewardess who met Mr Archibald in Vancouver, said in a statement that he had been told to take two or three weeks off work because of an old back injury.

They flew to Manchester the day before his birthday. Ms Lau said they had lunch the next day but he later went out in Manchester alone and she then received 'concerning' text messages from him.

Ms Lau told the hearing he returned to their hotel room that evening but locked himself in the bathroom.

He was discovered and taken to hospital after a night porter managed to force open the door.

She said: 'He told me that he wasn't looking forward to going back to work.

'He said he knew it was going to be his last few days before going back to work. I believe Rob was suffering from issues at work.'

In an online obituary, his family said Robert was pleasant, cheerful and thoughtful with a 'loving spirit'.

They said: 'He left a lasting impression on everyone whom had the privilege to meet him.'

Coroner Nigel Meadows recorded a suicide verdict.

He said he had shared the evidence with Mr Archibald's family but they didn't attend the inquest.

Mr Meadows said: 'He clearly had arranged to send e-mails to his parents and his brothers. The implication and the influence to be drawn from those notes is that he is obviously saying goodbye.

'I am satisfied so that I am sure that he did intend to kill himself and what he did had that result.'

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116 123, or visit a local Samaritans branch - see www.samaritans.org for details.