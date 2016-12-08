Video shows Met policeman repeatedly punching suspect on the ground

Police confirmed they will be looking further into the incident

Disturbing footage has emerged of a policeman repeatedly punching a suspect in the back as other officers hold him down.

The incident is understood to have happened in Ruislip, west London earlier this year, after officers reportedly rugby-tackled the man to the ground.

The video made by a witness shows the shirtless suspect being pinned to the floor by four officers on a pavement outside a row of shops.

As officers shout at the man to put his hands down, one of them punches him at least six times in the back.

The man, who calls out in a foreign language at one point in the footage, shouts 'please, please, please' as the officers hold him down.

An officer is heard shouting; 'You spit and I'll f****** hurt you', as the man is pinned to the ground.

A policeman tells the suspect he is under arrest for assault and tells him to 'shut up' as he calls out in pain.

The footage then shows the man, who gives him name as 'Gustavo', being helped to sit up and put into the back of a police van.

Police officers are allowed to use force in carrying out their duties, as long as it is 'absolutely necessary' and 'reasonable and proportionate' in the circumstances.

Officers are taught what police call 'distraction and dysfunction strikes' to allow them to arrest and handcuff suspects.

The witness who filmed the incident said: 'It looked like he wasn't going anywhere, they already had him face down on the ground. I thought "can they do that?"

'It went on for quite a while and the man was obviously in pain. One of them then put his knee in his back.

'I don't know what had happened before I started filming but someone said the man had stolen something from a shop.'

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: 'Police were called by a member of the public at about 09:00hrs on September 30 to shops in Whitby Road to reports of a man who had assaulted two people at the location.

After more officers arrive at the scene in west London, the man is put into a police van

'Officers attended and carried out a search of the area and identified the man who was the suspect.

'As officers attempted to arrest him he became violent, and six officers were involved in restraining the man.

'During the course of the arrest one of the officers struck the man on the back a number of times.

'The man was arrested and charged with two counts of common assault after assaulting his wife and a shop keeper who attempted to intervene in the row between the couple. He remains on court bail pending trial.

'A contemporaneous note of the incident by the arresting officer provides an account and rationale for the use of force.

'An initial review has taken place against the independently shot footage which appears to correspond. This will be further looked into.

'Senior officers at Hillingdon Borough will speak to the officer to review his account with him as soon as he is next on duty.

'To date no complaint has been made. Attempts will be made to contact the man who was convicted to see if he wishes to make any complaint about the arrest.'