US soldier reunited with her missing dog after several weeks

However she's since been in recovery and was cleared to go home with Sergeant Dahlberg and her daughter

Ginger had contracted parovirus while out on the streets and nearly died

Touching video shows the moment the sergeant was finally reunited with Ginger

Ginger had run away and was missing for weeks before a shelter found her

US Army soldier Sergeant Dahlberg feared she would never see her dog again

By Mary Kekatos For Mailonline

Published: 11:06 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:16 EST, 8 December 2016

This is the heart-warming moment that a soldier was reunited with her dog after being missing for weeks.

The video shows Ginger the dog rushing into the arms of its owner, US Army Sergeant Dahlberg, with its tail wagging rapidly.

Later in the footage, the dog is also reunited with Sgt Dahlberg’s daughter as they take Ginger back home in their car.

US Army Sergeant Dahlberg snuggles her dog Ginger after being reunited following a long separation

Ginger had run away 'several weeks ago' leaving her owner to believe she would never see her agagn

After constant searching, the sergeant and her daughter found Ginger on the website of Front Street Animal Shelter

The adorable footage was taken by Front Street Animal Shelter worker Bobby Mann at their premises in Sacramento, California.

A spokesperson for the shelter said: 'Ginger ran away several weeks ago, and Sgt Dahlberg and her daughter were afraid their beloved puppy was lost forever.

'But after constant searching, they found Ginger on our website – and you can see how happy both she and her family were to be reunited.'

While Ginger was on the streets, she contracted parovirus - a contagious and potentially lethal disease

However the shelter was able to find treatment soon enough for Ginger to be on her way to a full recovery

In the clip, Ginger is seen nuzzling her nose into her owner's chest and whimpering as Sgt Dahlberg pets her back and leans her head against her dog's.

The sergeant then picks the dog up and strokes its back as she carries Ginger to the car.

While Ginger was on the streets- she contracted parovirus. A highly contagious viral disease, it affects the intestinal track and attacks the white blood cells. The disease can be lethal.

Sergeant Dahlberg carries Ginger to her car - happy to found her lost puppy at last as the dog rests her head on her owner's shoulder

The shelter followed up with a home visit and delivered gifts for the dog and monetary donations to help offset medical costs with money raised from community donations

However, she is on the way to recovery and was cleared to return home with Sgt Dahlberg and her daughter.

When Sgt Dahlberg's daughter sees Ginger for the first time in weeks, she jumps and down excitedly, rushing to hug and pet her dog. Her mom reminds her to be careful as Ginger is still recovering.

Front Street Animal Shelter also followed up with a home visit and delivered gifts for the dog and monetary donations to help offset medical costs with money raised from community donations.