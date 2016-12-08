Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger becomes father again at age 73 

Sir Mick's eldest child, Karis Jagger, is now 46. Singer is also a great-grandfather

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73, his publicist said.

The singer and 29-year-old ballerina Melanie Hamrick welcomed a son, Sir Mick's eighth child, in the latest addition to his brood.

A statement said: 'Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted.

'Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.'

Sir Mick is understood to have given Melanie a $150,000-a-year maintenance deal to help the ballerina raise their child.

He is also believed to be helping the New Yorker find a home in the US to raise the boy.

The $150k will be paid until the child is 18, with school fees also paid for. After secondary school a trust will help cover further education and expenses, which could be as much as £500k.

Even though Mick and Melanie are not planning on getting married, they plan to co-parent given his hectic work schedule.

A source told MailOnline: 'Mick wanted to make sure that the deals and money aspects were in place before Christmas and the birth of their child.

'Mick is adamant that the kid will be cared for and the deal works out at 150k a year and then housing on top of that.

​'​It is a very fair deal for family to make sure they have adequate care and finances, and of course Mick is keen to help raising the child. Mick insists that he will be stand by Melanie throughout the child's first 18 years.

'After that they will make sure that the child's future is provided for too whether it be a career or seeking further education. This is a very amicable deal which has been agreed between a couple, who are not married, but are devoted to doing the right thing for the child.

'​Mick is excited about the shows and has found a new found love for the band again. They will be pushing their new blues album out too during much of 2017. He is very excited about things that are happening with the band.'

Sir Mick has a daughter, Karis Hunt Jagger, 46, from his relationship with Marsha Hunt and a daughter Jade Jagger, now 45, with his ex-wife Bianca.

He had four children with his ex-partner Jerry Hall - Elizabeth, 32, James, 31, Georgia, 24, and Gabriel, 18.

He also had a son, Lucas, 17, following a brief relationship with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.

Their liaison ended Sir Mick's 22-year-relationship with Hall, who is now married to media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Sir Mick has five grandchildren and became a great-grandfather in May 2014 when Jade's daughter Assisi gave birth to a baby girl.

The new addition is Sir Mick's eighth child, and his first with Ms Hamrick.

Sir Mick and Ms Hamrick began dating after the suicide of fashion designer L'Wren Scott in 2014, Sir Mick's partner of 13 years.

The baby news comes six months after his bandmate Ronnie Wood's wife Sally Humphreys gave birth to twin girls, just two days before Wood turned 69.

In an interview given by Wood a month after the birth of his daughters, Wood revealed that Sir Mick was one of the first people to meet them.

He told Hello! magazine: 'Mick popped in on the third day. He couldn't wait to see them, I put one in each arm and took a photo.'

