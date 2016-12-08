Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's show has been renewed for a second season

She also revealed her big plans for Christmas

On the red carpet she spoke about the success of her show with Snoop Dogg

Stewart was one of the star guests at the Unwrap The Holidays party with DailyMail.com and Elite Daily on Wednesday night in New York

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 13:01 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 13:13 EST, 8 December 2016

Some of us have lunch and some have dinner, but Christmas time at Martha Stewart's Connecticut home involves a huge brunch.

After waking and opening presents, the queen of the kitchen puts on a lavish late breakfast that goes on for hours.

'It's all about family and friends and I do a big party with a big brunch,' she said at the Unwrap The Holidays party with DailyMail.com and Elite Daily on Wednesday night.

'We have ham, oysters, shrimp, eggs of all sorts - it's fun.'

Star guest: Martha Stewart shimmers in gold at the Unwrap The Holidays party with DailyMail.com and Elite Daily on Wednesday night at Vandal in New York

The domestic goddess arrived at the party at Manhattan hotspot Vandal in a huge fur coat, which she took off to reveal a gold brocade dress.

Despite rumors she was to attend with her partner-in-crime Snoop Dogg, with whom she has a show on VH1 called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Stewart arrived with a group of friends, saying that Snoop was in Los Angeles.

She also revealed the show, which became a surprise hit when it debuted last month, has just been renewed for a second season.

'We're very excited. It's going great. We have a lot of fun,' she said.

'You never know what's going to come with Snoop. It's always a surprise.'

Rugged up: Stewart arrives at the Christmas party with a group of her friends

Just in time for Christmas: The queen of the kitchen spoke of the big Christmas brunch she is planning for her family and friends

Stewart is interviewed on the red carpet at the party, hosted by DailyMail.com and Elite Daily

Stewart has been busy promoting her new book, Martha Stewart's Vegetables, which she hopes will inspire people to eat less meat.

'There are some meat and fish recipes in there, but really it is about vegetables and how we can eat more of them,' she said.

'It's about trying to eat more green, which is a lot easier than people think.'

Many of the recipes were unearthed in her kitchen using vegetables from her own, ever-expanding garden.

Once Christmas is over, Stewart has a vacation planned, but she was not willing to discuss where, in order

'If I tell you people will follow me!' she laughed.

Hit show: Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party has been renewed for a second season

Stewart was among a host of celebrities at the Christmas party on Wednesday, which featured a special performance by Jason Derulo.

Among those in attendance were Lisa Vanderpump, Ramona Singer, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Dorinda Medley and John Mahdessian.

Others stopping by the festive gathering included Stephanie March, Jonathan Cheban, Nancy Grace, Crime Watch Daily's Chris Hansen, Sean Kleier of Odd Mom Out, the Fat Jew, Sammi Sweetheart and Bachelor stars Olivia Caridi and Izzy Goodkind.