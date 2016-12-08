Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off of Solomon islands, with tsunami expected in less than three hours 

It comes after a huge 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Solomon Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit close to the Solomon Islands.

'Hazardous tsunami waves' from the earthquake are possible within the next hours along the coasts of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, New Caledonia, Tuvalu and Kosrae, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Earlier today, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California.

The US Geological Survey said there was 'a low likelihood of casualties and damage' from the quake, which hit on the Mendocino fault.

The epicenter of the quake, which hit at 6:49 am (1449 GMT), was located 97 miles (157 kilometers) west of Ferndale, California at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), USGS said.

'Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly resistant to earthquake shaking, though some vulnerable structures exist,' it said.

Residents of the area reported feeling the quake.

'It started rolling and I could feel it,' Pam Cahill, a retired teacher who lives three miles north of Eureka, told the San Francisco Chronicle. 'I had time to jump out of bed and crouch down and call the dog before it stopped.'

An aftershock measuring 4.9 rattled the area some 90 minutes after the quake, the USGS reported.