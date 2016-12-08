Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bankstown-Lidcombe hospital apologised and had the prayer mats cleaned

Bankstown-Lidcombe hospital apologised and had the prayer mats cleaned

Many were offended by the act, while others were upset at the waste of bacon

The posted attracted comments from Muslim and non-Muslims on social media

Hanan Dover psychologist posted the picture on her Facebook page

Muslims have found bacon rashers in a prayer room at public h ospital in Sydney

By Alisha Buaya For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:01 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 07:01 EST, 8 December 2016

Bacon rashers have been found scattered on a Muslim prayer mat in a Sydney hospital.

Muslim women going inside a public Islamic prayer room at the Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital, in southwest Sydney, were shocked to find pieces of bacon on prayer mats.

Hanan Dover, a clinical and forensic psychologist, posted the picture on her Facebook.

Muslims were shocked and offended to find bacon rashers in a public prayer room at the Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in Sydney

Ms Dover wrote: 'Horrible. Some anonymous bigot thought it would be appropriate to offend Muslims by placing bacon rashers on Muslim prayer mats inside the public prayer room at Bankstown Hospital.'

Her post attracted plenty of comments from Muslim and non-Muslim Facebook users.

Many shared their disgust that someone would do an offensive act, while others were disappointed that someone would waste food.

A man said: 'there are some sick and sorry people in this world.'

One woman wrote: 'Muslims aren't like vampires... bacon doesn't make us burn and hiss.... This is just inconvenient and wasteful.'

Another man commented: 'what a waste of bacon for bacon lovers!!'

While another woman said: 'apart from being annoying and a waste of food, it causes more conflict and resolves nothing!!'

In a short video from the prayer room, a woman in the background can be heard saying: 'what a horrible thing to do.'

Bankstown-Lidcombe acting general manager Linda Campbell said apologised and arranged for the prayer mats professionally steam cleaned

While another woman said: 'we don't even feel safe to pray here.'

The Bankstown-Lidcombe hospital's acting general manager Linda Campbell told AAP they were 'disappointed and we immediately arranged for the prayer mats to be professionally steam cleaned.'

'We apologise for the offence caused and our staff have ensured that the prayer room is available for use.'

But, making the best of a sad situation with a light hearted comment, Ms Hanan wrote: 'can someone tell bigots that mangoes are haram [forbidden by Islamic law] so they can leave behind mangoes before summer ends.'