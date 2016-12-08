Russian missile test goes wrong when rocket destroys launcher

Comes as Russia 'gives up' on launching strikes from Putin's only aircraft carrier

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Published: 05:15 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 07:02 EST, 8 December 2016

A Russian missile test has been captured going spectacularly wrong as a rocket destroys its launcher on film.

The s-300 missile is fired into the sky in Ashuluk, Russia, but it becomes immediately clear there is not enough power behind it.

Footage captures the rocket as it slowly stops rising, and begins to fall back to Earth towards where it was launched from with devastating consequences.

The mishap comes amid reports Russia has given up on launching strikes from Vladimir Putin's sole aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuztnetsov (pictured)

The person recording the clip understandably takes cover, and by the time the camera is panned back to the scene of the incident, the launcher has been destroyed.

Huge flames, deafening bangs can be seen and heard coming from the base and enormous plumes of smoke rise from the ruin.

The mishap comes amid reports Russia has given up on launching strikes from Vladimir Putin's sole aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuztnetsov.

Satellite images obtained by IHS Jane's show the Su-33s and MiG-29KR jets previously aboard the warship are now in Syrian air base Hmeymim, according to the Business Insider.

The Kuztnetsov has been plagued by malfunctions in a calamitous voyage from Russia to the Mediterranean in an attempt to oust Syria's President Bashar Assad.