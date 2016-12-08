Home | News | Russian missile test goes wrong when rocket destroys launcher
Russian missile test goes wrong when rocket destroys launcher



  • 08/12/2016 06:02:00
  • S-300 missile is fired into the sky in Ashuluk, Russia, but something goes wrong
  • It becomes clear rocket does not have enough power shortly after it is launched
  • Footage captures the moment it slowly stops rising and falls back to the ground
  • Comes as Russia 'gives up' on launching strikes from Putin's only aircraft carrier  

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Published: 05:15 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 07:02 EST, 8 December 2016

A Russian missile test has been captured going spectacularly wrong as a rocket destroys its launcher on film.

The s-300 missile is fired into the sky in Ashuluk, Russia, but it becomes immediately clear there is not enough power behind it. 

Footage captures the rocket as it slowly stops rising, and begins to fall back to Earth towards where it was launched from with devastating consequences.  

A Russian missile test has been captured going spectacularly wrong as a rocket destroys its launcher

The s-300 missile is fired into the sky in Ashuluk, Russia, but it becomes immediately clear there is not enough power behind it

Footage captures the rocket slowly stops rising, and begins to fall back to Earth towards where it was launched from with devastating consequences

The mishap comes amid reports Russia has given up on launching strikes from Vladimir Putin's sole aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuztnetsov (pictured) 

The person recording the clip understandably takes cover, and by the time the camera is panned back to the scene of the incident, the launcher has been destroyed. 

Huge flames, deafening bangs can be seen and heard coming from the base and enormous plumes of smoke rise from the ruin. 

The mishap comes amid reports Russia has given up on launching strikes from Vladimir Putin's sole aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuztnetsov.

Satellite images obtained by IHS Jane's show the Su-33s and MiG-29KR jets previously aboard the warship are now in Syrian air base Hmeymim, according to the Business Insider.

The Kuztnetsov has been plagued by malfunctions in a calamitous voyage from Russia to the Mediterranean in an attempt to oust Syria's President Bashar Assad.

AGEING SOVIET WARSHIP PLAGUED BY BREAKDOWNS

  • Fiercely armed and weighing 55,000 tons, the 31-year-old Kuznetsov may appear formidable, but experts say it is in ‘very poor material condition’.
  • Despite having a range of 8,500 miles, Russia’s only aircraft carrier has been plagued by years of technical problems and frequently has to return to port for urgent repairs to it steam turbines.
  • The vessel – which is 1,000ft long and has a top speed of 29 knots – is powered by boilers that are so unreliable it is accompanied by a large ocean-going tug whenever it deploys in case it breaks down.
  • Embarrassingly for the Kremlin, the ship was in such poor condition during its Mediterranean deployment in 2011 that the US navy kept a close watch on it in case it sank. One sailor was killed when a fire started on board in 2009.
  • The Kuznetsov’s plumbing is so bad that many of its toilets cannot be used.
  • Flaws in the piping system mean it freezes during winter. To prevent pipes bursting, the water is turned off to most of the cabins – to the annoyance of its 1,690-man crew.
  • The ship, which will be retired by 2020, spilled hundreds of tons of oil in the Irish Sea during a refuelling accident seven years ago.
