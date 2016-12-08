Elf off! Two professional elves who spent £100 turning their houses into festive grottos receive anonymous poison pen letter from a neighbour - branding them 'tacky' and 'common' 

But a few days later Alice received an anonymous letter in block capitals saying: 'We think your tacky lights have made Light Close very common'

By Matt Hunter For Mailonline

Published: 07:02 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 07:02 EST, 8 December 2016

Two professional elves who adorned their homes in modest fairy lights have received a poison pen letter from a neighbour branding them 'tacky' and 'common'.

Friends Alice Hughes, 22, and Jordan Franklin, 24, live in adjoining houses in a quiet cul-de-sac which is aptly named Light Close.

They both work as Santa's little helpers in a grotto at their local shopping centre and splashed out £100 on lights to get their street into the Christmas spirit.

A few days later Alice received an anonymous letter in block capitals saying: 'We think your tacky lights have made Light Close very common.'

But instead of taking them down the defiant pair went out and bought another £40 worth of bright lights.

And since posting the letter on Facebook, Alice has been inundated with offers of more lights and even offers of money to fund more illuminations.

Alice, of Corsham, Wiltshire, said: 'I couldn't believe it - I laughed when I saw the letter. I was quite shocked. I thought "oh my God it's Christmas".

'How can someone think that? They must just be a Scrooge.

'My theory is it must be an older person with far too much time on their hands. It must be some busy-body.'

Alice said her family has always decked their home out in lights so when she bought her home in June, she wanted to do the same.

The first lot of lights in the street were put up last Wednesday.

Alice received the letter in the post on Tuesday and it was even sent with a first-class Robin Red Breast stamp on it.

She said: 'They didn't even put the letter through the door - they posted it.

'And it had a Christmas robin stamp on it.

'We decided the letter was ridiculous, and it's Christmas, and it's all about having lights and a bit of fun, so we thought we'd go get some more.

'So we went for it and now we've got even more.

'We really like them and think they look great and so do lots of our neighbours.

'We're both elves - and we live on Light Close - of course we're got to have good lights!'

She said currently one other house on a nearby street has outdoor lights, but other neighbours are now planning to do the same in solidarity.

'We haven't had another letter - yet,' she added.