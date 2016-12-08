Boxer who said he was 'the hardest man in Brecon' is jailed for life for murder

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Jake Vallely had threatened to rape a woman in a pub on the night he viciously beat a soldier to death in his home town of Brecon

A boxer who claimed he was 'the hardest man in Brecon' has been jailed for life for murdering a young soldier on an off-duty night out.

Jake Vallely was 'out looking for trouble' when he set upon Private Matthew Boyd, a 20-year-old private in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

Pte Boyd was in the Welsh town - a base for the SAS - for infantry training and was on his way back to barracks when he was attacked.

Vallely, 23, had proclaimed himself 'the hardest man in Brecon' just hours before the killing, when he threatening to rape a reveller following a row in a pub.

Judge Mr Justice Clive Lewis said Vallely must serve a minimum of 16 years and told him: 'This was a sustained, savage and senseless attack.'

He said: 'Matthew Boyd was a young soldier in a new town, simply having an evening away from camp with his colleagues.

'You were also out in Brecon that night. You however, were aggressive, confrontational and threatening throughout the whole evening.

'I am in no doubt that you were ready for trouble and indeed you were looking for trouble that night.

'You were aggressive and confrontational to Matthew Boyd as you had been to others that night.'

Vallely had told a reveller he was 'the hardest man in Brecon' shortly before the murder

Private Matthew Boyd, of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, was in the Welsh town for training

The judge added: 'Matthew Boyd attempted to get away and walk off, then you followed him and then ran after him and chased him down the street.'

'When you did catch up with him, a struggle ensued and the last 47 seconds of that struggle were caught on CCTV.

'During those 47 seconds you can be seen punching Matthew Boyd repeatedly. You hit him at least twice.

'Then when he was on the ground you punched him repeatedly, time and time again until he wasn't conscious. It was a sustained and savage attack

'You showed no remorse for your actions then, and you have in my judgement, shown no remorse for your actions since.

'Your sole concern has been to minimise your actions and escape the consequences.'

Flowers were left at the scene where the soldier was savagely beaten to death in May

Describing the row earlier in the evening, prosecutor Christopher Quinlan QC told the court: 'He was volcanic. He went from calm to angry suddenly. He erupted or exploded, and became aggressive, intimidating, threatening.

'He asked [the woman] 'who the f*** are you?', he told her to f*** off.

'He said: 'I've raped worse than you. I will f***ing rape you. I'm the hardest man in Brecon'.'

Pte Boyd was originally from Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, but had moved to Gibraltar. Just four days earlier, he started a training exercise at the infantry battle school in Brecon which is regularly used by the SAS.

Vallely, of Brecon, Powys, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury after a three week trial. A second man, Aaron Evans, 23, was cleared of manslaughter in connection with Pte Boyd's death.