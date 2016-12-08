Video: Pervert who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for a late night 'kiss and cuddle' is confronted by police in a vigilante sting 

But he had been snared by Dark Justice, who pose as teen girls to catch out men

He sent the girl a friend request on Facebook and said that it was a 'random add'

Stephen Bateman, 24, thought he was about to meet up with a 13-year-old girl

Published: 06:59 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 07:03 EST, 8 December 2016

This is the moment a pervert who turned up to meet a 13-year-old girl so he could 'kiss and cuddle' her was confronted by paedophile hunters.

Stephen Bateman, 24, believed he was about to see an underage schoolgirl he had met on Facebook before discussing sex with her.

But he had been snared by Dark Justice, who pose as teen girls online to expose men looking for sex with children.

The anonymous group were waiting, with the police in tow, when Bateman, from Newcastle, turned up at the landmark Millennium Bridge in the city.

Bateman initially claimed he was in the area just to see the seaside quayside, a patch of walkway the council converts into a makeshift beach each year.

But he was arrested by officers in February this year and he later admitted attempted grooming at Newcastle Crown Court.

Emma Downing, prosecuting, said: 'He said his only intention was to look at the Quayside beach and denied sexual motivation. He said they were only going to chat.'

Prosecutors accepted his guilty plea on the basis he intended to 'kiss and cuddle' with the girl but no further sexual activity.

Miss Dowling told the court Bateman had sent the girl a friend request on Facebook and said it was a 'random add'.

The conversation quickly turned sexual, despite Bateman being told almost immediately that she was only 13.

During one conversation Bateman was asked what he wanted at the meet up and he replied 'kiss and cuddle'.

Judge Amanda Rippon told Bateman: 'You must understand, this is a serious offence. You cannot engage in sexual conversation with children.

Stephen Bateman, 24, (left) began texting who he thought was a 13-year-old girl (right)

'You are lucky that this was not a 13-year-old who met you because the offences could have been a lot more serious.

'When you met your intention was to kiss and cuddle her and nothing more but if she had been 13 and a meeting had followed you may have gone further than that.'

Judge Rippon sentenced Bateman to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and ten year sex offender registration.

The judge said Bateman's lack of previous convictions, his immaturity, vulnerability and low intellectual capacity meant the jail term could be suspended.

Tom Moran, defending, said Bateman was gullible and insecure, not a predatory paedophile, which the judge accepted.

Mr Moran added: 'This is not one of the cases where Dark Justice catch someone and that turns out to be the tip of the iceberg with regard to internet activity, there is no suggestion of that here.'