Second child is hospitalised by suspected brown recluse spider bite

Published: 05:45 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:40 EST, 8 December 2016

A five-year-old girl has become the second child to be taken to hospital after suffering a suspected brown recluse spider bite in just two weeks.

Lucy Cannon, of Framlingham, Suffolk, was left with a large oozing scab after being bitten by one of ‘dozens’ of arachnids that had taken over the family home.

It came a fortnight after eight-year-old girl Abbie Kinnaird was left with a gaping hole caused by another suspected brown recluse 35 miles away in Colchester, Essex.

In hospital: Lucy Cannon (pictured), of Framlingham, Suffolk, was left with a large oozing scab after being bitten by one of ‘dozens’ of arachnids that had taken over the family home

Spider injury: After Lucy was bitten (above), her mother had to take her to hospital after developing cellulitis and she was kept in for three days

The bites have sparked fears of a deadly arachnid invasion, with Lucy bitten while she was asleep on November 13, two weeks after Abbie’s bite on October 28.

Lucy’s mother Sarah Cannon claimed she saw unusual-looking spiders in the home in the weeks before the bite, but thought nothing of it and hoovered them up.

However, after Lucy was bitten, the 31-year-old mother-of-two had to take her to hospital after developing cellulitis and she was kept in for three days.

Carer Ms Cannon said: ‘It’s been awful to watch Lucy go through this, it’s been really scary. It just feels like it’s one thing after another, which is quite draining.

Arachnid: Lucy has become the second child to be taken to hospital after suffering a suspected brown recluse spider bite in just two weeks. Pictured: A spider found in her home

Two incidents: Lucy (left) was bitten a fortnight after Abbie Kinnaird (right) was left with a gaping hole caused by another suspected brown recluse 35 miles away in Colchester, Essex

‘When I saw the story about Abbie Kinnaird the similarities between her and Lucy struck me. It started exactly the same way and the injury looks identical.’

Ms Cannon said Lucy’s bite – which ‘still looks yucky’ now - appeared as a small blister-like mark, which was itchy but then became sore and inflamed.

Over the next few days the redness around the bite got bigger so Ms Cannon took Lucy to a doctor who gave her an anaesthetic cream and a course of antibiotics.

Later that week the bite had not improved, a black mark appeared and Lucy was shivering, so Ms Cannon took her back to a doctor who advised going to hospital.

Recovery: Abbie’s mother Hayley, 35, said she was surprised by how similar Lucy’s injuries were to her daughter’s. Pictured: Abbie in hospital after suffering the bite

Painful: Days after the incident, Lucy's bite (above) had not improved, a black mark appeared and she was shivering, so her mother took her back to a doctor who advised going to hospital

She said: ‘I was worried that it was blood poisoning. When they suggested I should take her to hospital I was quite panicky, it was all really scary.’

BROWN RECLUSE SPIDERS: HUNTING FOR PREY AT NIGHT The two girls from Essex and Suffolk are both suspected to have been bitten by a venemous brown recluse spider. They are also known as violin spiders due to the markings on their back. The spiders are known for their powerful poison but are also said to be shy and not aggressive, with bites only happening because they share the same living space with humans. The spiders favour living in dark corners and also live under furniture, boxes and books. They then generally move around at night for prey. Bites from the spiders often result in a pimple-like swelling, although the worst ones can led to large lesions where surrounding tissue dies.

Lucy was admitted to Ipswich Hospital and hooked up to an antibiotic drip which was administered every eight hours to try to flush out the infection.

Ms Cannon said: ‘At first they said she might need surgery and a skin graft but we were lucky as she accidentally knocked her hand at the hospital which seems to have released a lot of the poison.

‘At one point she had a fast heartbeat and her temperature was very high - hitting 40C - but she was soon well enough to come off the drip and take oral antibiotics.’

Since leaving hospital Lucy has weekly check-ups with the nurse to check the infection doesn’t return.

Ms Cannon said: ‘She would cry because of the drip and is now a bit anxious at follow-up visits and says it’s fine even if it’s not because she’s scared they’re going to put another needle in.

‘We need to keep an eye on it and won’t be done with the weekly visits until after the new year.

‘We are now more aware the spiders are there - but I try not to think about them too much because if I did I wouldn’t sleep at night.

A spider found in Lucy's home: The girls' mother claimed she saw unusual-looking spiders in the home in the weeks before the bite, but thought nothing of it and hoovered them up

Another spider found at Lucy's house: Her mother said the bite - which ‘still looks yucky’ now - appeared as a small blister-like mark, which was itchy but then became sore and inflamed

‘Before this happened if Lucy saw a spider she would go and get a glass to release it outside - she’s very independent like that - but now she won’t go near one.’

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU SUFFER A SPIDER BITE? NHS England advise anyone with a bite to seek medical advice by contacting their GP or NHS 111 if: you’re worried about a bite or sting

your symptoms don’t start to improve within a few days or are getting worse

you’ve been stung or bitten in your mouth or throat, or near your eyes

a large area (around 4in [10cm] or more) around the bite becomes red and swollen - your GP may refer you to an allergy clinic for further tests or treatment (read about treating allergies)

you have symptoms of a wound infection, such as pus or increasing pain, swelling or redness - you may need antibiotics

you have symptoms of a more widespread infection, such as a fever, swollen glands and other flu-like symptoms

Abbie’s mother Hayley, 35, said she was surprised by how similar Lucy’s injuries were to her daughter’s, adding: ‘I was really shocked when I saw the pictures.

‘At first I thought they were of Abbie’s hand, it’s just really weird to see a near-identical injury like that, right down to the black bit in the middle.

‘I would urge any parents concerned about a bite to get it checked out straight away, and if you’re not happy to get a second opinion. I’m glad I did.’

An East Suffolk District Council spokesman said: ‘We have not been made aware of any such incidents.’

The spokesman said that it is not an Environmental Health issue, so ‘the District Council would not expect to be involved or made aware’.

However a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: ‘Sightings of non-native spiders should be reported to local councils’ environmental health teams.’

NHS England have been approached for comment, while Public Health England said the matter was not something they would comment on.