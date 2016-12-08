The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

It has been described as 'most significant corruption challenge' for police

Chief constables ordered to 'get a grip' on problem in England and Wales

At least 334 officers accused of 'abusing power for sexual gratification'

Published: 19:47 EST, 7 December 2016

Hundreds of police officers are exploiting crime victims and witnesses for sex, a report reveals.

At least 334 officers have been accused of abusing their power for sexual gratification in the past two years, but this is believed to be the tip of the iceberg.

Predatory personnel taking advantage of vulnerable women by getting them to perform sex acts was the ‘most serious corruption issue’ facing forces in England and Wales, according to a police watchdog.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary rebuked forces over their efforts to root out depraved officers and ordered chief constables to ‘get a grip’ before public trust is ‘corroded’.

Domestic and sexual violence victims, witnesses, arrested suspects and drug and alcohol addicts were among those targeted by officers, said today’s study.

HM Inspector Mike Cunningham said: ‘It’s the most serious form of corruption. It is an exploitation of power where the guardian becomes an abuser.

‘What can be worse than a guardian abusing the trust and confidence of an abused person? There can be no greater violation of public trust.

'This is the most significant corruption challenge for the police, as it betrays the trust of the public – particularly some of the most vulnerable people in society.’

In the 24 months to the end of March, HMIC identified 436 reports of officers and police staff – up to the rank of inspector – being investigated for sexual misconduct.

The accusations involved 334 police personnel – 306 officers, 20 Police Community Support Officers and eight civilian staff.

Figures also suggested there was a ‘disconnect between the numbers of alleged cases and sackings as a result’, HMIC warned.

Mr Cunningham said inconsistency in recording statistics meant it was ‘probably likely the problem is more serious than the numbers that have been reported back to us’.

Disturbingly, more than a third of the allegations – 39 per cent – involved victims of domestic abuse.

Officers had ‘taken advantage’ of battered women when they most needed someone to trust.

All but one constabulary had at least one case of an officer abusing their authority for sexual gain.

PC RAPED UP TO 30 WOMEN AT POLICE STATION Former constable Stephen Mitchell, pictured, was jailed after admitting rape, indecent assault and misconduct in a public office In one high-profile case of predatory sex abuse by a police officer, rapist PC Stephen Mitchell attacked up to 30 women during a five-year reign of terror in Newcastle. He assaulted drug addicts in cells and interview rooms in a police station, knowing that if they complained they were unlikely to be believed. One of them, who was 19 when he first struck, estimated she had been abused 100 times as he kept track of her using the police computer. But the 42-year-old officer’s colleagues ignored a series of warnings about his behaviour – some of them from his wife. They were unaware he had already stood trial for sex offences before he was recruited to Northumbria Police. When he was finally stopped, he was offered ‘a get out of jail free card’ if he agreed to resign. He refused, opting to take his chances in court. He was found guilty of two rapes, three indecent assaults and six charges of misconduct in a public office, involving a total of seven women. In January 2011, he was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum seven years. In another case, Scotland Yard PC James Evans, 26, was jailed for four years for having sex with a child rape victim he met via a dating app. The 15-year-old schoolgirl performed a sex act on him in his car as he drove her home from a session with child mental health services. Despite knowing she was under 16 and a rape victim, Evans later took her to his flat in west London, where they had sex. Evans, now of Pontypridd, Wales, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child. He was sacked from the Met last month.

Forces need to become more proactive in actively seeking out those who preyed on crime victims and suspects in an attempt to root out the problem, HMIC warned.

Fewer than half of the reported allegations were referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, even though all cases of sexual misconduct should be automatically flagged up with the watchdog.

Inspectors said this was ‘disappointing’ as sexual corruption had been highlighted as a major issue in reports in 2012 and 2015.

Half of forces were unable to monitor IT systems, limiting how much information could be gathered to spot officers accessing databases to identify vulnerable victims.

Many personnel did not understand the boundaries over pursuing relationships with vulnerable people.

HMIC suggested forces should profile staff to see if they would potentially exploit victims.

Clear guidelines should also be set out to officers about what is inappropriate, for instance handing out personal mobile numbers.

Mark Castle, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said: ‘These allegations are deeply concerning.

‘The victims involved are some of the most vulnerable people in our society who have been exploited by the people they should be able to trust the most, the police.’

Stephen Watson, the National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman for counter-corruption, said: ‘Abuse of powers for sexual gain is a betrayal of our core responsibility to protect people from harm.

‘It is the most serious form of corruption. We now need to do more to continue to root out the disease and inoculate policing.’

Detective Superintendent Ray Marley, the College of Policing’s spokesman on integrity and professional standards, said the code of ethics handed to all officers and staff had guidelines on avoiding improper relationships.

But he added: ‘This report has highlighted unacceptable cases which have a significant impact on victims and public confidence.’

IPCC chairman Dame Anne Owers has written to the 43 chief constables in England and Wales urging them to ensure that all cases involving abuse of authority for sexual gain are referred.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: ‘The misconduct discovered in this report is shocking – it undermines justice and public confidence.

'The first step in tackling a problem is exposing it – that is what this report does and why it was commissioned by the Home Office.’

Officer became a key player in drug gang

A corrupt police officer who became a key player in a drugs gang has been jailed.

Afghanistan-born Hemayat Enayat, who came to Britain after fleeing the Taliban, colluded with four men to grow cannabis at a house he owned.

Cannabis with a street value of £26,000 was found at the house, along with drugs paraphernalia and growing equipment.

Hemayat Enayat, pictured, worked at Greater Manchester Police in a prisoner processing unit but was jailed after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis

Enayat, 30, worked at Greater Manchester Police in a prisoner processing unit, Manchester Crown Court heard.

He was imprisoned for four years after admitting charges of conspiracy to produce cannabis and misconduct in public office.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling said: ‘Enayat was a key player in this group, allowing his house to be used for criminal activities, and he abused his position and the trust placed in him as a police officer for criminal gains.’

Enayat’s misconduct came to light when anti-corruption officers investigated last November.

Officers found Enayat had accessed the force’s computer database numerous times without a lawful policing purpose and for the benefit of an organised crime group. After his Renault Clio car was bugged in November last year, Enayat was recording discussing his crop.

The officer was also recorded saying he had researched a rival on the police system, adding: ‘I think we should target him. I’m gonna check him, get any cars on him. Mate he just needs filling, doesn’t he, he needs catching.’

Officers raided the house in Manchester – one of two Enayat owned – in February and seized 47 cannabis plants plus cultivation equipment.

The officer, who joined the force in 2009, was dismissed in April.

Gary Woodhall, defending, said Enayat turned to crime as he had ‘spiralling debts’.

Sentencing, Judge David Hernandez told Enayat, who has a child with his former partner: ‘You have lost your employment, your friends in the police force, your relationship with your partner. You are a corrupt police officer.’