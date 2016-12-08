Michael Jordan wins part of his name back in China trademark suit

After two losses in Beijing courts, Jordan won his case at China's Supreme Court

Qiaodan Sports Co has name and image branding that's similar to the sports star

By Afp and Forrest Hanson For Mailonline

Published: 02:40 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:47 EST, 8 December 2016

Basketball megastar Michael Jordan won part of his trademark suit against a China-based sportswear company on Thursday.

The victory came following years of struggle for control over the rights to his Chinese name and his old Jersey number, 23.

In a ruling by the Chinese Supreme Court, Qiaodan Sports Co, based in Fujian Province, must stop using the Chinese characters for 'Qiaodan' on its merchandise, according to a transcript of court records posted on an official website.

NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan had been in dispute with a sportswear company based in southern China called Qiaodan Sports since 2012 (file Photo)

The Chinese brand Qiaodan is based in Fujian. Left, Qiaodan brand shoe is seen in a sports store in Beijing. Right, an Air Jordan shoe for comparison (File Photo)

The Chinese characters are a rendering of the athlete's name, which is widely known by the country's consumers.

However, the court did not stop the company from using phonetic spellings of Jordan's Chinese name using the English alphabet saying that they do not infringe on his right to use his name in the country.

Jordan said in a statement provided by his Chinese representative to AFP: 'I am happy that the Supreme People's Court has recognised the right to protect my name through its ruling in the trademark cases.

'Today's decision ensures that my Chinese fans and all Chinese consumers know that Qiaodan Sports and its products have no connection to me.'

Michael Jordan won his case in China's supreme court after losing in two Beijing courts (File Photo)

The former Chicago Bull player asked Chinese authorities in 2012 to revoke the Chinese company's trademarks, which featured a similar name and logo to Jordan's Nike-produced brand.

The six-time NBA champion accused the Chinese company of misleading consumers about its ties to him by using the name.

Qiaodan also used a silhouette of a leaping basketball player resembling the 'Jumpman' logo used by US sporting goods giant Nike to promote its Air Jordan brand.

Jordan filed his appeal to China's highest court after having his claims rejected by two Beijing courts in 2014 and 2015.

Michael Jordan is arguably the most popular international basketball star in China. He retired from the sport in 2003.

China has long been seen as a counterfeiters' haven and has constantly been criticised by its trade partners over lax protection of intellectual property rights.

It remained on this year's US Priority Watch List of trading partners that fail to protect such rights despite 'welcome developments... [in] legal and regulatory reform efforts, and encouraging developments in individual cases in China's courts'.

A storefront of the Qiaodan Sports Co store in China, with the characters spelling Michael Jordan's name at top

Jordan, who has a net worth of $1.24 billion according to Forbes, is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets basketball team and has a lucrative endorsement contract with Nike Inc, which makes Air Jordan shoes.

Qiaodan Sports Co could not be reached for comment Thursday and the law firm representing it declined to comment.