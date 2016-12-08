Sports Direct announces sharp drop in profits in first half of the year

Make-up deal with Double Take Limited, where Matilda Ashley is a director

Profits at scandal-hit Sports Direct have been hit hard in recent months by the fall in the sterling - but its highest-paid staff may now have one new perk.

The retailer’s billionaire owner Mike Ashley has splashed out on a new corporate plane for about £40million to go along with the helicopter it already owns.

The Derbyshire-based company revealed in its half-year results today that it will take delivery of a corporate plane in the coming weeks to ‘facilitate efficiencies’.

Profits at Mike Ashley's Sports Direct plunged 33.5 per cent to £145.3million in the first half of the year following the collapse in sterling, the retailer said today

This adds to the helicopter which Sports Direct said is already used by ‘senior management, employees and our business partners on a regular basis’.

Meanwhile, the company said it has entered into a make-up agreement with Double Take Limited, in which Mr Ashley’s daughter Matilda is a director.

Double Take will license Sports Direct exclusive rights to the cosmetic brand Sport.

Sports Direct's underlying earnings fell 33.5 per cent to £145million in the first half of the year, slumping even further on a pre-tax basis, by 57 per cent to £71.6million.

The group, which has endured a long list of controversies over the past months, compounded its PR problems by failing to hedge against the fall in the value of the pound in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum.

Boss: The company owned by Mr Ashley (left, with his wife Linda) has entered into a make-up deal with Double Take Limited, in which Mr Ashley’s daughter Matilda (right) is a director

Mr Ashley said: ‘The last six months have been tough for our people and performance.

Non-executive chairman Keith Hellawell blamed an 'extreme political, union and media campaign' waged against the group

‘Our UK Sports Retail business continues to be the engine of Sports Direct, but our results have been affected by the significant deterioration in exchange rates, and our assessment of our risk relating to our stock levels and European stores performance.’

The firm said revenue rose 14 per cent to £1.6billion but warned of a challenging environment which the firm expects to continue into the ‘foreseeable future’.

The news comes after a string of controversies for the firm which has seen Mr Ashley hauled before MPs to be grilled over working conditions, the company host a tumultuous ‘open day’ at its headquarters, and its chief executive Dave Forsey quit - only to be replaced by Mr Ashley.

Mr Ashley sought to address the shambolic year through the trading statement, claiming again that he would like Sports Direct to become the ‘Selfridges of sports retail’.

Long list of controversies: The group compounded its PR problems by failing to hedge against the fall in the value of the pound in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum

‘What matters most to me is how tough the last year has been for the people who work at Sports Direct.

‘Our people have once again found themselves in the spotlight through no fault of their own, yet they remain hard-working and loyal.

‘It is for this reason that my immediate priority will be to protect the people at Sports Direct,’ he said.

But chairman Keith Hellawell, a former police chief, lashed out at what he called an ‘extreme’ campaign against the company and said it was affecting performance.

Billionaire: The company hosted a tumultuous ‘open day’ at its headquarters, which saw Mr Ashley pull out a huge wad of £50 notes while emptying his pockets for a security search

‘I have no doubt that the extreme political, union and media campaign waged against this company has not only damaged its reputation and influenced our customers, it has impacted negatively on the morale of our people.

‘I begin to question whether this intense scrutiny is all ethically motivated.’

He also made overtures to one of the firm's tormentors, Labour MP Iain Wright, who is heading up a parliamentary inquiry into the retailer.

Mr Wright has been offered the ‘opportunity to attend Shirebrook to meet with a representative sample of 500 of our workforce in order to get a balanced view of life at the company’.

The invitation comes after MPs said last month that they had discovered an undercover recording device during an unannounced visit to the warehouse.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL'S 'OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE' 26 Weeks ended 23 October 2016 26 Weeks ended 25 October 2015 Change (£) (£) % Revenue £1,637,700,000 £1,433,700,000 14.20% Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization £145,300,000 £218,500,000 -33.50% Underlying profit before tax £71,600,000 £166,400,000 -57.00% Reported profit before tax £140,200,000 £187,300,000 -25.10% Pence per share Pence per share % Underlying earnings per share (1) 8.5p 21.8p -61.10% Reported earnings per share (2) 15.6p 24.5p -36.30% (1) + (2): Based on 591.6million and 592.4million ordinary shares outstanding in FY17 H1 and FY16 H1, respectively

Referring to the controversy over working practices at its warehouse in Shirebrook - where it was revealed that some employees were paid below the national minimum wage - the company said staff morale has suffered.

Sports Direct added that demand from workers to move from zero-hours contracts to full employment is ‘low’, but it is exploring arrangements which ‘may prove more attractive’.

The retailer has also been condemned by shareholders over its corporate governance practices.

To this end, the company has announced the appointment of a new non-executive director, David Brayshaw.

Staff morale suffering: It was revealed that some employees at its warehouse (pictured) in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, were paid below the national minimum wage

A former banker, Mr Brayshaw has held jobs at the likes of Barclays, HSBC and Citigroup. Shares in Sports Direct slumped 8 per cent in morning trading.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘In addition to a new plane to go with the corporate helicopter, Mike Ashley is spending £300million on the group's store estate.

‘He's also moving the focus away from discounts and towards higher quality promotion of desirable brands, evidenced by new deals with Nike and Adidas.

‘Success here could change things, but for now conditions remain challenging and profits have again been revised downwards.’

Meanwhile the Financial Reporting Council announced an investigation into Sports Direct over the retailer's relationship with a firm owned by the tycoon's brother.

The retailer will also now have to disclose details on the performance of its international stores when reporting results following a separate FRC probe.