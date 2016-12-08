Richard Phipps slams Kent police for failing to show up over plant fire firm burglary

Mr Phipps claimed police had taken complaint more seriously than a theft

She complained to Mr Phipps in person, accusing him of ‘spoiling Christmas’

Two PCSOs arrived at Richard Phipps's depot to check on two ‘sexy Santas’

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 06:39 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:54 EST, 8 December 2016

A businessman has hit out at the police for investigating a complaint over his scantily clad festive mannequins but failing to show up over a £12,000 burglary.

Richard Phipps, 59, was amused when two PCSOs arrived at his depot to check on two ‘sexy Santas’ after a customer called 999 to report the ‘offensive’ dummies.

The woman had also complained to Mr Phipps in person and accused him of ‘spoiling Christmas’ with the mannequins at Rawstone Hire in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Festive mannequins: Richard Phipps, 59, was amused when two PCSOs arrived at his depot to check on two ‘sexy Santas’ after a customer called 999 to report the ‘offensive’ dummies

Mr Phipps claimed Kent Police had taken the complaint over the dummies more seriously than a reported theft from the plant hire firm only a few days before.

He said: ‘They came to look at two plastic dummies, but when a £12,000 machine was stolen they didn’t want to know. They told me they weren’t investigating it.’

Married Mr Phipps said the two mannequins are usually dressed in workmen’s gear through the year, but are given a festive makeover in December.

He has been dressing up ‘Mannequin Max’ in a Santa hat, beard and red mankini and ‘Christmas Carol’ in a short red coat and hat for the last three years.

Mr Phipps said: ‘It’s always the same outfit, although this year I did add the lights. People stop to take photos and have selfies with them, they’re just a bit of fun.

‘There have been a couple of muted complaints before, but nothing this exaggerated. We’ve never had the police turn up.

Having a laugh: Mr Phipps has been dressing up ‘Mannequin Max’ in a Santa hat, beard and red mankini and ‘Christmas Carol’ in a short red coat and hat for the last three years

‘The woman who came in on Friday to complain actually told me to “grow up”, which I found very amusing.

‘She was shouting her head off and threatened to go to the press. She was fuming, how I kept a straight face I don’t know.

Mr Phipps claimed Kent Police had taken the complaint over the dummies more seriously than a reported theft from the plant hire firm

‘A couple of hours later, after she left, the phone rang and it was her asking for my name. I told her and she said “you have one hour to take those in or I am calling the police.”

Two PCSOs arrived later that day to inspect Max and Carol.

Mr Phipps added: ‘Sure enough, two community support officers arrived later that day to “follow up” the complaint they received.

'They said that they had to follow up the call but there is no way I am going to bring those in unless a court orders me to.’

It was not the first time Mr Phipps had dealt with the police last week. A chipper machine was stolen overnight on November 1 and reported via the 101 number the next day.

Mr Phipps said: ‘When I originally reported it I gave them the details but they were not taken any further. My director then rang 999 to report it. They have reopened the investigation and this could have been the result of my director’s call.’

Joker: Married Mr Phipps said the two mannequins are usually dressed in workmen’s gear through the year, but are given a festive makeover in December

Kent Police said the two incidents at Rowestone Hire are being treated separately.

On the mannequin incident, a force spokesman said: ‘On 2 December, Kent Police was called at 2.15pm when a member of the public made a report about a business’s display in London Road, Riverhead. The business was visited by local PCSOs who found no offences had been committed.’

And regarding the burglary a spokesman said: ‘Between 30 November and 1 December, 2016 a burglary was reported at a business address in London Road, Riverhead. It was reported that an item of plant machinery had been stolen.

‘Kent Police carried out a thorough review of the circumstances and any opportunities available for investigating the burglary. No suspects were identified and the investigation was concluded pending any further new information.

‘On 6 December, Kent Police was made aware of a new line of inquiry through possible CCTV evidence. As such, the investigation is now being reviewed and inquiries are ongoing.’