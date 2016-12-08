Home | News | Trump slams union boss who criticized his Carrier deal saying he's done a 'terrible job' representing his members
Trump slams union boss who criticized his Carrier deal saying he's done a 'terrible job' representing his members



  • Chuck Jones had accused the President-elect of lying about the number of Carrier Corp jobs remaining in the US
  • He accused Trump and Mike Pence of running a 'dog and pony show'
  • Trump slammed Jones, president of United Steelworks 1999, on Twitter
  • The Republican was described as 'mean and petty, thin-skinned and vindictive' by former Labour Secretary Robert Reich

By Dave Burke For Mailonline and Associated Press

Published: 02:43 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:54 EST, 8 December 2016

Donald Trump has reacted angrily to a union leader who questioned figures the President-elect gave to workers - saying he had done a 'terrible job'.

Trump hit out at Chuck Jones, president of United Steelworks 1999, on Twitter last night.

Jones had accused the Republican of lying about the number of jobs saved when air conditioner firm Carrier Corp scaled back a move from Huntington, Indianapolis, to Monterrey in Mexico.

After Trump's tweets, he said, he has received threatening calls from strangers, while former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has described the President-elect as 'mean and petty, thin-skinned and vindictive'.

The union leader had said Trump was taking credit for rescuing 350 jobs which were never under threat.

Speaking to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Jones said Trump was wrong to tell workers at the Indiana plant that parent company United Technologies had made a deal and agreed to keep 1,100 jobs in the US.

The deal was struck between Carrier and the Indiana governor’s office, which is run by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Trump and Pence visited the company's plant on December 1, but Jones accused them of running a 'dog and pony show' around the deal. 

He said the company had agreed to save 800 jobs in Indiana, but 550 of his union members were still losing their jobs.

In response, Trump tweeted: 'Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers.'

In a second tweet, Trump suggested Jones should 'Spend more time working - less time talking', and said the union should 'reduce dues'.

The union leader said he had received a number of calls after Trump blasted him on Twitter.

He told MSNBC: 'Nothing that says they’re gonna kill me, but, you know, you better keep your eye on your kids. We know what car you drive. Things along those lines.'

Trump came under fire from former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who accused Trump of 'bullying'.

He said to Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN: 'With all due respect, Mr Trump, you are our President-elect of the United States.

'You are looking and acting as if you are mean and petty, thin-skinned and vindictive. Stop this. This is not a fireside chat.'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News

Trump slams union boss who criticized his Carrier deal saying he's done a 'terrible job' representing his members
