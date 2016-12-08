Policewoman who took a 10-year break to have a family is rejected from rejoining the force - because she has a tiny star TATTOO behind her ear 

Mother-of-two applied to Kent Police but was rejected because of a tattoo

She took a 10-year break to raise her family and has since moved to Kent

By Stephanie Linning for MailOnline

Published: 06:53 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:54 EST, 8 December 2016

A policewoman who took a 10-year career break to have a family has been rejected from rejoining the force because she has a tiny star tattoo behind her ear.

Louisa Baker, 39, worked as a constable for Sussex Police until 2006, when she took time off to raise her daughters, now aged four and eight.

She has since moved to Ashford, Kent with husband James, 39, and this year applied to join Kent Police, hoping to re-start the career that gave her such pride.

But her application was immediately binned because of a small star tattoo she had inked behind her ear six years ago.

Passionate: Mother-of-two Louisa Baker, 39, left, worked as a constable for Sussex Police until 2006, when she took time off to raise her daughters. She has since moved to Kent and applied to join Kent Police but was rejected because of a small star tattoo behind her ear, right

Mrs Baker said: 'They didn't even interview me face-to-face to see first hand how small the tattoo is, they just rejected me without clapping eyes on me.

'I can easily cover the tattoo up with my hair and a star could hardly be considered offensive by anyone.

'My professionalism and ability has never been been brought into question, but now a tiny tattoo has ruined my chances of getting back into a job I love.'

A national review is currently underway on whether police officers should be allowed to have visible tattoos, with some arguing it would help boost recruitment.

Many forces operate a blanket ban on visible tattoos, claiming they damage the professional image expected of police officers.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said applicants with tattoos above the collar are 'reviewed on a case-by-case basis... regardless of how small or unoffending it may appear to them'.

Proud: Mrs Baker while at Sussex Police

Critics argue guidelines on tattoos need to be reviewed as they hamper recruitment.

The Police Federation, which represents more than 124,000 officers, say the rules need a 're-think' to reflect 'modern Britain' and that a national policy needs to be put in place to allow officers to have visible tattoos, providing they are not 'offensive'.

Speaking today, Mrs Baker, who works part-time for Tesco, said she sent in a photo of her tattoo to Kent Police along with her application but that she did not speak to anyone in person about the ink.

She said: 'I served as a constable for Sussex Police in Hastings, East Sussex, and I absolutely loved the job. The only reason I left in 2006 was to have a family.'

She added: 'I didn't think that this star tattoo, which symbolises hope in my life, would cause me to not to get back into the police.

'There are tattoos everywhere - they are amazing, they are beautiful, they are colourful, but to get rejected due to a tattoo this tiny is quite heartbreaking.'

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said Mrs Baker could appeal.

She said: 'Kent Police's policy on staff and officer tattoos is made clear to applicants in the eligibility criteria and application pack that officers and staff are expected to maintain a standard of appearance that is considered professional, smart and approachable at all times.

She added: 'Applicants are advised that tattoos appearing above the collar line, for example on the face, neck or hands, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis during their job application, regardless of how small or unoffending it may appear to them.

'Whilst we are not at liberty to discuss individual job applications, all unsuccessful applicants can appeal the decision and each case reviewed on its own merits.'

A spokesman for the Police Federation said: 'We are calling for a modern, consistent national approach to tattoos to be adopted across the police service.

'The Federation believes that if the police service truly wants to embrace diversity and widen the talent pool it recruits from, then forces need to be more open-minded, so communities have a police service that reflects today's society.'