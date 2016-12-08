Bailey Price from Wellington auctions BUTTOCK for tattoo of winning bidder's choice 

The winner will recieve a lifetime of advertising and a framed photo of the tattoo

The 20-year-old said she came up with the idea to get herself out of debt

The highest bidder can place whatever they want on the 9cm x 9cm canvas

Bailey Price, from Wellington, is auctioning off one of her buttocks for a tattoo

By Brianne Tolj For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:47 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:55 EST, 8 December 2016

A 20-year-old woman who says she has a habit of mooning in public is auctioning off one of her buttocks for the highest bidder's choice of tattoo.

Bailey Price, a Wellington woman who works at a surf shop called the Backdoor, told Stuff.co.nz she placed an ad for a 9cm x 9cm canvas on either her right or left buttock in an effort to pay off her debts.

'I'm a pretty wild girl so most people who know me wouldn't be surprised that I'm offering the winner of this auction to have anything tattooed on my butt,' she wrote on Trade Me, New Zealand's buy and sell website.

Bailey Price (pictured), a 20-year-old woman from Wellington who claims she has a habit of mooning people in public, is auctioning off one of her buttock for a tattoo of the highest bidder's choice

Ms Price (pictured) placed an ad for a 9cm x 9cm canvas on either her right or left buttock on New Zealand's buy and sell website Trade Me in an effort to pay off her debts

She has already received almost $2,500 in bid from several people and companies (pictured)

'Obviously, tattoos are forever so who could say no to a life time of advertisement.'

Ms Price said the tattoo must be the designated size and will be done with the tattoo artist of her choice.

She offered to five 10 percent of the proceeds to the highest bidder's charity of choice and send them a framed photo of the tattoo once it has healed.

The bids reached $2,460 as of Thursday night, but the reserve had not been met. Bidding ends on December 12.

'You may be waiting to bid on this auction for a variety of ideas: marriage proposal, business promotion, an artist wanting to share design or just because YOLO.'

'Obviously, tattoos are forever so who could say no to a life time of advertisement,' Ms Price said

Ms Price offered to five 10 percent of the proceeds to the highest bidder's charity of choice. Bidding ends on December 12

She also offered to send the highest bidder a framed photo of the tattoo once it has healed

Ms Price said many of her friends and family were not surprised about her unusual decision because of her 'bubbly, crazy personality.'

'My Nana said, "Only you could get away with that, Bailey",' she said.

Although her mum has given up on disagreeing with her about her tattoos, Ms Price said she is sure she would be happy she won't have to ask her for loans all the time.

Ms Price said she was inspired to place her buttock up for bid after seeing another New Zealand woman Tina Beznec earn $12,000 after placing a section of her buttock up for Auction.

Strip Club chain Calender Girls inked her with their logo and have made several bids on Ms Price's auction.