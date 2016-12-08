NBC KJRH's news anchors break down in laughter while talking about beavers

His colleagues dissolved into laughter for over a minute on the air

His colleagues dissolved into laughter for over a minute on the air

Anchor Daniel Winn joked: 'The beavers I’ve seen are bigger ... So, I don’t know, maybe I’ve seen my beavers in the wrong place'

Anchor Daniel Winn joked: 'The beavers I’ve seen are bigger ... So, I don’t know, maybe I’ve seen my beavers in the wrong place'

the previous report about a beaver that trashed a dollar store

NBC KJRH's morning new team were discussing the previous report about a beaver that trashed a dollar store

By Mary Kekatos For Mailonline

Published: 06:51 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:56 EST, 8 December 2016

There's a 12-year old in all of us.

And it came out in the news team of NBC affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the middle of a live broadcast on December 2.

In a clip posted by FunnyAvenue on YouTube, anchors Taniya Wright and Daniel Winn of the morning show '2 Works for You Today' were discussing a previous report.

Scroll down for video

The NBC KRGH news team was discussing the show's previous report about a beaver

Daniel Winn (middle) quipped: 'The beavers I’ve seen are bigger ... and they don’t look as friendly. So, I don’t know, maybe I’ve seen my beavers in the wrong place.'

[embedded content]

The segment was about a beaver that wandered into a dollar store in Maryland and subsequently trashed it.

Winn quipped: 'The beavers I’ve seen are bigger ... and they don’t look as friendly. So, I don’t know, maybe I’ve seen my beavers in the wrong place.'

The comment caused the news team to dissolve into a fit of giggles. They continue throughout their colleague's weather report and into the preview of the upcoming report.

Wright at one point is heard saying: 'I can’t see. I’m crying.'

The comment caused his colleagues Jon Haverfield (not pictured) and Taniya Wright (right) to crack up on the air - giggling through the weather report and the preview of the upcoming segment

Wright (right) is heard at one point saying: 'I can't see. I'm crying' and the end of the clip is seen drying her eyes

Last month, NBC 12 Virginia did a segment on faulty slow cookers that were being recalled.

Anchor Eric Phillips meant to say 'check your pantries' but his script was missing the 'r' he said instead 'check your panties'.

His co-anchor Karla Reddite began to laugh sand said: 'I couldn't warn you before I saw, I couldn't warn you. Eric, I'm so sorry.'

She was laughing so hard, Phillips had to help her finish the next segment.

Only 15 minutes after the segment, the phrase had become a meme.