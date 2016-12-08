Cat owner gets his revenge on ginger puss who has been keeping him awake 

The video has been watched more than 4.2 million times on his YouTube channel

The man said he did it as a 'pay back' for his feline waking him up every night

Nicholas Tecosky, of Atlanta, filmed himself doing a loud miaow at his cat

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

Published: 06:57 EST, 8 December 2016

A cat owner has got revenge on his pet by miaowing at him loudly while he was sleeping.

Nicholas Tecosky, a writer from Atlanta, Georgia, in the USA, filmed himself making the loud noise at his ginger cat, Italics.

Italics, who was sleeping soundly, can be seen jumping up and looking terrified after Nicholas wakes him.

He looks around bemused for a few seconds, before resting his paw under his chest and sitting back sleepily.

Meanwhile Nicholas, grins at the camera and asks Italics: 'Were you sleeping?'

He then warns: 'Don't miaow in the middle of the night,' before glaring at the camera.

He uploaded the video, called 'Vengeance Meow' [sic], on his YouTube channel, Nick T, where it has been watched more than 4.2 million times.

In the video's description box, he says: 'Italics gets paid back for a week's worth of early morning wake ups.'

In response to the video's popularity, Nicholas tweeted: 'What am I doing today? Just sitting at home and managing my media empire which is a cat.'