Oor Nicola! Sturgeon undergoes the cartoon treatment to appear alongside Oor Wullie on her 2016 Christmas card

The First Minister features herself in cartoon form leaving a gift for Wullie

The DC Thompson cartoon is marking its 80th anniversary this year

By Rachel Watson For The Scottish Daily Mail and Tim Sculthorpe, Mailonline Deputy Political Editor

Published: 05:16 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 05:53 EST, 8 December 2016

With no traditional festive setting it might seem like a strange choice for the First Minister’s official Christmas card.

The almost colourless scene featuring one of Scotland’s best-loved comic creations is a far cry from what might have been expected.

But on Oor Wullie’s 80th anniversary, Nicola Sturgeon felt he was perfect to grace her 2016 card – along with herself, of course.

She underwent the cartoon treatment to star with the loveable troublemaker and can be seen peeking out from behind Wullie’s shed after leaving him a gift.

Nicola Stugeon has unveiled her 2016 Christmas card featuring famous Scottish cartoon Oor Wullie on his 80th anniversary

The First Minister also features on the card giving Wullie a gift after undergoing the cartoon treatment

The First Minister became the latest big political name to unveil her 2016 Christmas card, two days after Chancellor Philip Hammond revealed a festive image of his Welsh terrier, Rex, and dachshund named Oscar on the steps of No 11 Downing Street.

It is the first year Ms Sturgeon's face has been shown on her Christmas card. In last year’s version, featuring children’s book character Katie Morag, she could be seen but her face was hidden.

This year’s design, unveiled yesterday, was created by Peter Davidson, who illustrates the Broons and Oor Wullie for the Sunday Post. The text was added by former series editor Morris Heggie.

The original artwork will be auctioned for charity next year.

Though the card has no message on the front, inside it says ‘Season’s Greetings’, with the Gaelic translation ‘Beannachdan aig am na Nollaige’.

The Chancellor's Welsh terrier, Rex (right) and a dachshund named Oscar (left) pose outside Number 11 for Philip Hammond's Christmas card

A message from Miss Sturgeon will say: ‘Wishing you bucket loads o’cheer for Christmas… and a guid New Year!’

She said Oor Wullie as a ‘much-loved national treasure’, adding: ‘I am delighted on Wullie’s 80th anniversary, Peter and Morris have created a unique illustration’. Mr Davidson said he was ‘very honoured’ to have been asked to design it.

Relations between Mr Hammond's pooches and Larry got off to a bad start last month after their arrival in Downing Street.

Mr Hammond confessed to friends that Rex and Oscar had not been allowed out of his flat at Number 10 because Larry patrols his domain downstairs at Number 10.

Some have interpreted the frosty relationship between Mr Hammond's dogs and No. 10's Larry as symbolic of the relationship between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister.

A friend of the Mr Hammond told the Telegraph: 'The dogs are not free to roam around the house. The cat is all over the place.

Conservative MP Nigel Evans has issued a Christmas card featuring him meeting Donald Trump four years ago. It was revealed by Tory MP Karl McCartney

'Larry fights, he is pretty feisty. The dachshund is pretty small and I am not at all sure if it really came to a punch up who would come off best.'

Tory MP Nigel Evans has already sent out his cards and one has emerged on Twitter.

The front features an image of the Ribble Valley MP on the Commons terrace clutching a mug - which on close examination is a picture of him with Donald Trump.

Recipients will not miss the image inside the card however, where it is reproduced in full with the message: 'Wishing you a Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year - I hope it ''trumps'' 2016!'

Ex chancellor George Osborne said today the one thing he would not miss about Government was Christmas card season.

Writing in the Spectator, he said: '2,056 Christmas cards to be exact.

'That was the number I had to sign every year. The recipients included 87 FTSE chief executives, 209 foreign dignitaries, six EU commissioners and one shadow chancellor.

'They all added up, and it involved several days of signing, and sore wrists.'