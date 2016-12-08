Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell dies of cancer days before episode airs

Before her death, she said she would donate any winnings to cancer charities

Her family said it was her lifelong dream to appear on the quiz show

She had filmed an episode for Jeopardy! that is due to air on December 13

A Jeopardy! contestant whose lifelong dream was to appear on the quiz show has died from cancer just days before her episode was due to air.

Cindy Stowell, 41, passed away in Austin, Texas on Monday after battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

Ms Stowell, a science content developer, had taped her Jeopardy! episode in August and it is scheduled to air next week on December 13.

Cindy Stowell, pictured with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, died from colon cancer in Austin, Texas on Monday just one week before her episode was due to air

'When Cindy Stowell taped her appearance on Jeopardy!, she had Stage 4 cancer,' host Alex Trebek said.

'Competing on Jeopardy! was a lifelong dream for Cindy, and we’re glad she was able to do so. Sadly, Cindy died on December 5. Our condolences and best wishes to her family and friends.'

Before she died, Ms Stowell said she would donate any Jeopardy! winnings to cancer research charities.

Her long-time boyfriend Jason Hess announced her death on Twitter as he encouraged the public to watch her upcoming episode.

'In the early morning hours cancer took the best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for. Love you always,' he wrote.

Cindy Stowell was battling state 4 cancer when she taped her Jeopardy! appearance in August. She died on Monday just one week before her episode was set to air

'She was such a bada**. She's going to be on Jeopardy next Tues (12/13). Y'all should watch.'

Mr Hess, along with Cindy's parents Greg and Carole, said in a statement: 'Cindy came on Jeopardy! to play the game she loved and in doing so, she was able to make a contribution to cancer research in the hopes that no one else would have to go through what she did.'

When Ms Stowell filmed her episode, her opponents were unaware of her condition.

Her boyfriend said she was fighting a high-grade fever, which turned out to be a blood infection, and was on painkillers at the time of taping.

She had passed the online contestant test in early 2012 and she reached out to producers immediately after being informed she had reached the next round of in-person auditions.

Ms Stowell has asked how long it took between an interview and taping date because she been told she only had about six months to live given her cancer.

She told producers she would donate any winnings, but if the turnaround was too long she would be happy to give up her spot for another contestant.

After she qualified for the show, Jeopardy! producers booked her for a taping session three weeks later on August 31.

Only a select number of staff and host Alex Trebek knew of her illness.

The episode featuring Ms Stowell will air on Tuesday, December 13.