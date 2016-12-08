Julie Cockroft takes photo of 'hitchhiking entity with dog's head' wrapped around colleague

But shape of two hands can be seen 'wrapped around her' as well as dog's head

The picture shows the back of a fellow ghost hunter looking around the castle

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

Published: 05:28 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:21 EST, 8 December 2016

Eerie: A paranormal investigator has revealed what she claims is a terrifying photograph of a 'hitchhiking entity with a dog's head' wrapped around her ghost hunter colleague

A paranormal investigator has revealed what she claims is a terrifying photograph of a 'hitchhiking entity with a dog's head' wrapped around her ghost hunter colleague.

Julie Cockroft, 55, was with her Equinox Paranormal Research UK team at the 14th century Spofforth Castle near Harrogate, North Yorks, when she caught the image.

The photo shows the back of a fellow ghost hunter, who Ms Cockroft has not named to protect her identity, looking around the castle. But the shape of two hands can be seen 'wrapped around her' and the shape of a dog's head resting against hers.

After noticing a change in her friend's demeanour through the night, Ms Cockroft says that since seeing the photo the woman became depressed and is 'no longer the lady she knew'. She has not been ghost hunting ever since.

Ms Cockroft, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, said: 'We were stood at the back of the castle [during an investigation].

'We had noticed a change in the lady's demeanour through the night but we didn't think much of it at the time. She just seemed very quiet.

'Three days later I was flicking through [the pictures from the night] and I felt terror at what I saw.

'It was quite faint at first but when I changed the contrast on the picture, the different versions show it's something that's got her from the front and put its arms around her.

'It looks like there is a creature wrapped around her. Someone said it was a hitch-hiking entity that has attached itself to her. But I just don't know what it could be.'

Julie Cockroft (pictured left), 55, was with her Equinox Paranormal Research UK team at the 14th century Spofforth Castle near Harrogate, North Yorks, when she caught the image (right)

The 14th century Spofforth Castle near Harrogate, North Yorks, where the image was taken

HALF GHOST OF SPOFFORTH Spofforth Castle is known for having a resident 'ghost' that has been said to momentarily appear on top of its tower. The female entity of a bluish-white hue is then reported to throw herself towards the ground before it becomes clear that she only has the upper half of her body visible. Who she is, or was, or why she felt the need to kill herself, no ghost hunter has ever been able to ascertain.

She added: 'I sent it to her husband and we can see some kind of dog's head resting against her head and then you can see fingers and arms on her.

'Unfortunately she started suffering from depression after this. It really affected her and her husband. She became quite ill. They are both not well at all after this picture.

'It's possible it's due to this as people do get affected by what they see or encounter on hunts. Sceptics out there don't understand this though.

'I'm no expert, but people can get affected by things like this. It's crazy. But you just can't say for definite.

'We had noticed a shift in the lady's mood and character over the weeks. It didn't seem to be the lady we knew.'

Spofforth Castle was reduced to ruins during the English Civil War of 1642-6. One story tells of a phantom missing her lower torso that throws herself from the top of the tower.

Creepy: The photo shows the back of a fellow ghost hunter looking around the castle. But the shape of two hands can be seen 'wrapped around her' and a dog's head resting against hers

Ms Cockroft captured the image during a routine investigation at about 11pm at night in 2014

Ms Cockroft captured the image during a routine investigation at about 11pm at night in February 2014.

Since then, the woman in the picture has not returned to join her on any more investigations and while Ms Cockroft remains in touch with her husband, she says they were badly affected by the possible encounter.

She said: 'This was actually the first picture that I took that was paranormal. It's been pulled to pieces [by experts] and they can't debunk it.

'What you have to do is really try to debunk every picture before you put it out there and say "look at this".

Not the same: Since then, the woman in the picture has not returned to join her on any more investigations and Ms Cockroft says she was badly affected by the possible encounter

After noticing a change in her friend's demeanour through the night, Ms Cockroft says that since seeing the photo the woman became depressed and is 'no longer the lady she knew'

'I have been involved [in the paranormal] since as far back as I can remember. At the age of four I realised I was different from other kids at school.

'I would know things that hadn't happened yet. I was 11 when I saw a spirit for the first time.

'Capturing things like this on camera during investigations just makes me want to go out more and get more evidence.

'That said, it can be quite worrying as we have some members who can't breathe or have chest pains or even changes in personality for short periods.

'It's quite frightening but it's part of what we do. Some might think we're bloody idiots but that's what we do.'