New Zealand actor allegedly sexually violated four girls in acting classes

One victim claims he forced her to kiss his penis and forcibly pulled off her pants

A prominent New Zealand actor is accused of sexually violating four women

By Nelson Groom for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:43 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 06:25 EST, 8 December 2016

A prominent New Zealand actor is accused of sexually violating four young models and encouraging one of them to kiss his penis during secretive acting classes.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly sexually assaulted the women between 2010 and 2013 while they were students in his one-on-one acting classes in an Auckland modelling agency.

The man's lawyer has accused one of the alleged victims of making up stories about his client because their relationship fell apart, according to Stuff NZ.

One of the alleged victims claims the actor coerced her into kissing his penis and forcibly pulled off her pants to put his mouth on her genitals, the Auckland District Court heard.

Lawyer Ron Mansfield asked why the woman reported his client's alleged sexual offending after the pair parted ways.

'You're not an eight-year-old child. You were a 21-year-old in her third or fourth year of university.'

He accused her of laying the allegations against him as revenge for learning he was romantically involved with other students.

'You knew the difference between what was appropriate and was not appropriate both morally and legally.'

But the woman told the court she had been manipulated into a false sense of security and that he strategically masked the assaults as part of the lessons.

'[The assaults] started small and it built [up], and I was told that it was all part of my acting progressions, and I believed him,' she said.

The actor, who had been granted an interim name suppression order, denied fondling the woman's genitals and said the contact was part of the acting classes.

The two-week trial continues.