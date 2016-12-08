Sydney's city centre hit by huge lightning storm following high temperatures

Tumultuous weather came after a day of 31C temperatures in Sydney

By Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:21 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:25 EST, 8 December 2016

Sydney was illuminated by a series of huge lightning bolts on Thursday night as a summer storm battered the city.

After a hot and clear day of 31C temperatures, the skies suddenly turned black as thunder and lightning raged overhead.

Loud booms were heard as lightning crashed down in the CBD and surrounding areas, leading people to run for cover.

Video of the lightning, which was posted online, showed several bolts crashing over the city centre.

The storm, which lasted less than an hour, came after a day of warm temperatures in Sydney.

It appeared to have caught a number of Sydneysiders out, with dozens taking to Twitter to express their shock at the sudden storm.

'Ok that was scary. #sydneystorm,' one woman, called Susie, tweeted.

Mel Yeomans wrote: 'Didn't get any footage of the Sydney Storm as there was no way I was going near the window. Epic! Haven't had that in a while.'

Emma Singh tweeted: 'Bit crazy out there, thunder lightning and sirens. Stay safe #sydneystorm.'

Despite the tumultuous weather, Sydney is forecast a sunny Friday and weekend.

Temperatures could hit 26C on Friday, with zero chance of rainfall.

Saturday and Sundays should also be hot, with highs of 27C on Sunday.