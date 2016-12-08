Girl, 8, in critical condition after 'stabbed by a woman at £1m home in Edinburgh

48-year-old woman also found injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Girl was found with serious injuries and is now in a 'critical condition' in hospital

Police Scotland called to a property in Edinburgh at around 1.35am yesterday

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline and Jenny Kane and Annie Butterworth For The Scottish Daily Mail

Published: 03:49 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:27 EST, 8 December 2016

An eight-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was allegedly stabbed by a 48-year-old woman at a £1million home.

The woman and child were discovered by police inside the five-bedroom townhouse in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, in the early hours of yesterday.

The little girl was taken to the city’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children, where her family are being supported by specialist detectives. Reports said she had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Yesterday, forensic teams and police could be seen entering the house in Danube Street in the upmarket area of the capital.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I don’t know what’s happened there but it must be very serious, the police and forensic team have been there all day and night.

‘I know the house was sold recently and I’ve seen a woman coming and going from the place but I don’t know who she is.’

Another neighbour said that the woman moved to the large house in June this year.

‘When I’ve seen her on the street she’s always been very friendly,’ she said.

‘She moved in around June and completely gutted the place and I mean gutted it. She replaced everything.

‘I know that she is a very famous interior designer and designs for hotels and stuff like that. I’ve not heard anything about what’s happened, I’ve been looking on the news all night to see if anything comes up.

‘The police have not told us anything and it has been quite scary not knowing.’

Another local, who was visibly shocked by the incident, said: ‘I really can’t believe what has happened, this is such a friendly street.’

Other residents said they would see the woman and a little girl walking a dog.

One said: ‘I don’t know her very well but I’ve spoken with her a couple of times because she has a similar dog to mine.

‘She seemed friendly but a little shy. She moved in earlier this year and I think it took around six months to renovate the house, it was a major job.’

She added: ‘It’s such a friendly street, nothing like this ever happens.’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in Danube Street where an eight-year-old girl was found with serious injuries.

‘She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where she remains in a critical condition and specialist detectives are currently supporting her family.

‘A 48-year-old woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after being found with serious injuries within the address.’

Last night, police said a 48-year-old woman has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.