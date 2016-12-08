Home | News | Terrified toddler bursts into tears when he sees the family Christmas tree
Terrified toddler bursts into tears when he sees the family Christmas tree



  • Baby Sam bursting into tears as his mother takes him close to the big tree
  • His mum tries to calm him down and show him the tree cannot hurt
  • Mother said: 'It is fair to say that Samuel does not like Christmas'
  • The Canadian family are 'working on' helping Sam like the holiday

By Rachael Burford For Mailonline

Published: 06:17 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:28 EST, 8 December 2016

For most children it is their favourite time of year. 

But this terrified Canadian toddler is certainly not a fan of Christmas.

Sam, from Ontario, was filmed screaming and crying after being introduced to a Christmas tree for the first time - much to the amusement of his mother.

Baby Sam bursts into tears as soon as his mother introduces him to the Christmas tree 

Baby Sam bursts into tears as soon as his mother introduces him to the Christmas tree 

He stares up at the festive decoration with a look of pure fear, and then screams

He stares up at the festive decoration with a look of pure fear, and then screams

Giggling as she tries to sooth her terrified son, Sam's mother says: 'I shouldn't laugh, but what the heck?'

Giggling as she tries to sooth her terrified son, Sam's mother says: 'I shouldn't laugh, but what the heck?'

The horrified child cannot hide his fear as he suspiciously looks up at the decorated evergreen from the arms of his mother, who tries to hide her amusement.

As his mother takes him closer to the big tree he bursts into tears. 

Giggling as she tries to soothe her terrified son, Sam's mother says: 'I shouldn't laugh, but what the heck? He's scared of the Christmas tree.'

As Sam starts to calm down she touches the pine needles to show him the tree cannot do any harm.

She says: 'It's okay it's a nice tree. Touch it.'

However Sam is not impressed and immediately starts to scream and cry again.

His mother adds: 'It is fair to say that Samuel does not like Christmas and I don't know what we are going to do about that. We'll work on it.'   

When Sam's mother posted the footage online, she said: 'This was filmed about a week ago and now Sam seems better adjusted to the tree - thank goodness! 

As Sam starts to calm down his mother touches the pine needles to show him the tree cannot do any harm

As Sam starts to calm down his mother touches the pine needles to show him the tree cannot do any harm

However Sam is not impressed and immediately starts to cry again as the Christmas lights change colour

However Sam is not impressed and immediately starts to cry again as the Christmas lights change colour

His mother said Sam 'does not like Christmas' but the family are 'working on it'

His mother said Sam 'does not like Christmas' but the family are 'working on it'

 


