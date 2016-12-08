Andrew Marr undergoes 'controversial' new stroke treatment in the US

Process involved being hung upside down and injected with a new drug

He treated himself to a new treatment in the US as a Christmas present, he said

Broadcaster suffered a stroke in 2013 and is partially paralysed on his left side

Broadcaster Andrew Marr has undergone controversial new treatment in the US in a bid to increase his mobility after a stroke

TV presenter Andrew Marr has undergone a 'controversial' new stroke treatment in America which involves being injected while hanging upside down.

The BBC broadcaster travelled to a clinic in Miami, Florida, to have the new treatment done in what he described as a 'Christmas present to myself'.

Marr, 57, suffered a stroke in 2013 and is still partially paralysed on his left side.

He said the ongoing effects of the medical episode led him to go for the treatment in an effort to regain full mobility.

This treatment involves injecting an anti-inflammatory drug into the spinal fluid, while hanging by your feet. In order for it to reach the brain the patient is positioned upside down.

The treament divides medical opinion and is not available in the UK.

Mr Marr said: 'It's nearly four years since I had my stroke and I am still semi-paralysed on the left side.

'I'm not complaining too much: I can work, drink, see friends, paint, listen to music and irritate my children like before. I'm a lucky fellow.

'But I can't run or cycle or swim, and I walk very unsteadily and slowly. I drop things and take ages to get dressed. It's a bit of a s*d so I'm inclined to give new treatments a go.'

Glasgow-born Marr says the drug Etanercept was developed for arthritis but is now being used on stroke survivors.

He added: 'Because the molecule is too big to pass the blood-brain barrier, you have to have it injected into the spinal fluid while hanging upside down.

'This is controversial and new. Some people have seen great results, others spit disdain. But it's my Christmas present to myself.'

The treatment is pioneered by Dr Edward Tobinick (right) and costs £5,500 an injection

After having the treatment earlier this week, Marr said it was too early to tell if it was a success.

Though some have dismissed its benefits for stroke and brain injury patients, Edward Tobinick, the American doctor behind the treatment, has said that the results can be life-changing.

As the the use of etanercept for stroke patients is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, doctors have to provide the treatment 'off label'.

It costs £5,500 ($7,000) per injection, according to a spokesman for Dr Tobinick's clinic.