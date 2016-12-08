Are these Britain's most festive ho-ho-homes? Christmas enthusiasts turns their houses into winter wonderlands with sleighs, Santas and THOUSANDS of fairy lights 

One couple in Newport, South Wales raised almost £18,000 last year for local charities with their display

Festive Britons across the country have spent thousands of pounds and several months in preparing their homes for the holiday season. Some enthusiasts began working on their outlandish displays as early as August, attracting visitors from across the country. Despite spending thousands on lights and decorations, many only seek a donation for local charities, truly making it a season of goodwill.

Harley James, 10, Lilly Lunch, three and Daisy Lynch, two, are enjoying this display in Newport, South Wales

Santa, left, has a brief discussion with Emilia Goddard, right, about what she wants specially delivered on Christmas morning

These children are amazed at the display put on by former pub landlords Shelia Gill, 76, and John Reynolds, 72

Hundreds of people each year gather outside some of the most popular houses who have made this an annual tradition

Some of the most popular Christmas houses, such as this one in Newport, South Wales attract thousands of visitors annually

Not only are homes now decorated, but some people also adorn their gardens and driveways with thousands of lights

Carli Purnell, 28, pictured with her daughter Ivy Priest, 20 months, visited one of the wonderful festive houses

Some Christmas fans spend hundreds of hours planning their elaborate displays and specially importing the decorations

Colin and Ann Marshall employed someone for an entire month to put up their mammoth display in Carclaze, St Austell

Ben Lawrence, with son Mason, 1 and Neo, 7 visited the light display which has been described as Britain's biggest

The exterior of the house has been completely covered with various Christmas images and messages

As with many of the other elaborate displays people travel hundreds of miles to witness the display in St Austell, Cornwall