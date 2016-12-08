Home | News | Are these Britain's most festive ho-ho-homes? Christmas enthusiasts turns their houses into winter wonderlands with sleighs, Santas and THOUSANDS of fairy lights 
'No, £50,000 is not enough': Abused former footballer Gary Johnson says he wants more money from Chelsea FC as he claims the club told him the secrecy payment was for 'only for HIS benefit' 
Andrew Marr undergoes 'controversial' new stroke treatment in the US

Are these Britain's most festive ho-ho-homes? Christmas enthusiasts turns their houses into winter wonderlands with sleighs, Santas and THOUSANDS of fairy lights 



  • 08/12/2016 05:28:00
  • 131
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Britons have spent thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours turning their homes into festive delights 
  • Some started work on their major projects back in August putting many local high streets to shame 
  • The elaborate decorations attract onlookers from across the country with some raising money for charity
  • One couple in Newport, South Wales raised almost £18,000 last year for local charities  with their display

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 05:59 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:28 EST, 8 December 2016

Festive Britons across the country have spent thousands of pounds and several months in preparing their homes for the holiday season. Some enthusiasts began working on their outlandish displays as early as August, attracting visitors from across the country. Despite spending thousands on lights and decorations, many only seek a donation for local charities, truly making it a season of goodwill. 

Home owners across the country have spent thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours making brilliant Christmas displays Home owners across the country have spent thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours making brilliant Christmas displays

Home owners across the country have spent thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours making brilliant Christmas displays

Harley James, 10, Lilly Lunch, three and Daisy Lynch, two, are enjoying this display in Newport, South Wales  Harley James, 10, Lilly Lunch, three and Daisy Lynch, two, are enjoying this display in Newport, South Wales 

Harley James, 10, Lilly Lunch, three and Daisy Lynch, two, are enjoying this display in Newport, South Wales 

Santa, left, has a brief discussion with Emilia Goddard, right, about what she wants specially delivered on Christmas morning Santa, left, has a brief discussion with Emilia Goddard, right, about what she wants specially delivered on Christmas morning

Santa, left, has a brief discussion with Emilia Goddard, right, about what she wants specially delivered on Christmas morning

These children are amazed at the display put on by former pub landlords Shelia Gill, 76, and John Reynolds, 72 These children are amazed at the display put on by former pub landlords Shelia Gill, 76, and John Reynolds, 72

These children are amazed at the display put on by former pub landlords Shelia Gill, 76, and John Reynolds, 72

Hundreds of people each year gather outside some of the most popular houses who have made this an annual tradition  Hundreds of people each year gather outside some of the most popular houses who have made this an annual tradition 

Hundreds of people each year gather outside some of the most popular houses who have made this an annual tradition 

Some of the most popular Christmas houses, such as this one in Newport, South Wales attract thousands of visitors annually Some of the most popular Christmas houses, such as this one in Newport, South Wales attract thousands of visitors annually

Some of the most popular Christmas houses, such as this one in Newport, South Wales attract thousands of visitors annually

Not only are homes now decorated, but some people also adorn their gardens and driveways with thousands of lights  Not only are homes now decorated, but some people also adorn their gardens and driveways with thousands of lights 

Not only are homes now decorated, but some people also adorn their gardens and driveways with thousands of lights 

Carli Purnell, 28, pictured with her daughter Ivy Priest, 20 months, visited one of the wonderful festive houses  Carli Purnell, 28, pictured with her daughter Ivy Priest, 20 months, visited one of the wonderful festive houses 

Carli Purnell, 28, pictured with her daughter Ivy Priest, 20 months, visited one of the wonderful festive houses 

Some Christmas fans spend hundreds of hours planning their elaborate displays and specially importing the decorations Some Christmas fans spend hundreds of hours planning their elaborate displays and specially importing the decorations

Some Christmas fans spend hundreds of hours planning their elaborate displays and specially importing the decorations

Colin and Ann Marshall employed someone for an entire month to put up their mammoth display in Carclaze, St Austell Colin and Ann Marshall employed someone for an entire month to put up their mammoth display in Carclaze, St Austell

Colin and Ann Marshall employed someone for an entire month to put up their mammoth display in Carclaze, St Austell

Ben Lawrence, with son Mason, 1 and Neo, 7  visited the light display which has been described as Britain's biggest Ben Lawrence, with son Mason, 1 and Neo, 7  visited the light display which has been described as Britain's biggest

Ben Lawrence, with son Mason, 1 and Neo, 7  visited the light display which has been described as Britain's biggest

The exterior of the house has been completely covered with various Christmas images and messages  The exterior of the house has been completely covered with various Christmas images and messages 

The exterior of the house has been completely covered with various Christmas images and messages 

As with many of the other elaborate displays people travel hundreds of miles to witness the display in St Austell, Cornwall  As with many of the other elaborate displays people travel hundreds of miles to witness the display in St Austell, Cornwall 

As with many of the other elaborate displays people travel hundreds of miles to witness the display in St Austell, Cornwall 

In the garden, there are fairy light reindeer as well as some 40 different Christmas trees and five singing santas  In the garden, there are fairy light reindeer as well as some 40 different Christmas trees and five singing santas 

In the garden, there are fairy light reindeer as well as some 40 different Christmas trees and five singing santas 

 

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Are these Britain's most festive ho-ho-homes? Christmas enthusiasts turns their houses into winter wonderlands with sleighs, Santas and THOUSANDS of fairy lights 
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

Latest Nigeria News