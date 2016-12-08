'No, £50,000 is not enough': Abused former footballer Gary Johnson says he wants more money from Chelsea FC as he claims the club told him the secrecy payment was for 'only for HIS benefit' 

When asked if it was enough he said: 'No, not for the pain and suffering'

Chelsea paid him £50,000 hush money to keep quiet about being abused

He revealed how the chief scout abused him 2 to 3 times a week for 3 years

Ex-striker said he was sexually assaulted hundreds of times by Eddie Heath

Chelsea child abuse victim Gary Johnson said today he wants more cash from the club for his ordeal.

The 57-year-old said the £50,000 the Premier League giants have him is not enough compensation for his 'pain and suffering' at the hands of a paedophile coach.

Former player Johnson was paid off after claims he was sexually assaulted by chief scout Eddie Heath hundreds of times from the age of 13 for a three-year period in the 1970s.

Johnson, 57, claimed he was given 'hush money' of £50,000 by Chelsea in exchange for not going public with his allegations last year.

When asked if it was enough cash he told the BBC: 'No, it's not enough for the pain and suffering I've had. It (the abuse) took away my childhood - I can never get that back'.

Victim: Chelsea child abuse victim Gary Johnson said today he wants more cash from the club for his ordeal

Victoria Derbyshire asked the former footballer, pictured with his wife Maryce, if he deserved more than £50,000 he said: 'Yes. It would help me build a better life'.

His wife Maryce said it would help him in retirement from being a taxi driver after years of suffering post-traumatic stress from his abuse.

Yesterday three Chelsea directors finally met their former striker, who played for the club in the 1970s, and said sorry to him in person.

He said they apologised profusely but claimed the confidentiality clause he wwas forced to sign for the money was 'for my benefit'.

Describing the deal Mr Johnson said: 'I was pushed into a corner and told I had to sign it to get the money'.

He added he was 'certain' other abused players have been paid off by their clubs and believed more than 100 others may be waiting to speak out.

Johnson received a face-to-face apology from three of Stamford Bridge's most powerful figures —understood to be Marina Granovskaia, chairman Bruce Buck and Eugene Tenenbaum.

He said the club's apology was 'too little, too late', but said je accepted it because it was a different regime.

Gary Johnson (pictured left, and right) said he was sexually assaulted hundreds of times by Eddie Heath

Deal: This settlement agreement, dated July 16, 2015, shows that the super-rich club paid Johnson £50,000 in hush money.

Last week, in a 900-word statement, Chelsea 'apologised profusely' to the former striker. They added that Johnson had 'suffered unacceptably' and that they had 'no desire to hide any historic abuse we uncover from view'.

The west London club had previously said an external review would examine whether it carried out a proper investigation when the allegations first came to light, and why it did not report them to the Football Association and Premier League.

‘We are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children and young people who are in our care or attending our premises. Their welfare is of paramount importance,’ the club said.

Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, could face fines over the hush agreement with Johnson

Chelsea have also appointed an external law firm to carry out a formal investigation into a former employee.

Heath, who was the club’s chief scout from 1968 to 1979, died before the allegations were made.

Last week FA chairman Greg Clarke responded to reports that clubs may have paid off victims by stating he would find it ‘morally repugnant that people would suppress reporting of crimes against children to protect their reputation’.

On the same day, the FA responded to the ‘biggest crisis in football’ by insisting they will compensate victims of child sexual abuse if an independent inquiry concludes that the governing body is liable. ‘If the FA looks bad so be it,’ said Clarke.

Gagging orders have allegedly been used by 'a number' of football clubs to silence players speaking out about abuse, according to a lawyer representing a new body supporting victims.

The ex-forward (shown left) revealed how the chief scout (right) - who is now dead - first groomed him at the age of 13, continuing two or three times a week until he reached 16 or 17

Gary Johnson (circled), who played for the senior team from 1978 to 1981, approached Chelsea in 2015 to tell them on the abuse, with the club refusing to accept any blame

Edward Smethurst said 'calls and emails are coming in all the time' from players who say they had been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements with clubs in return for compensation.

The Offside Trust, an independent organisation set up by former footballers who suffered abuse, has also received allegations against people who still work in the 'senior echelons' of the sport, the lawyer said.