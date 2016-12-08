Marco Pierre White Jr arrives at court to be sentenced after he spent £2,500 on his ex-girlfriend's bank card when she lent it to him to buy food 

Pierre White Jr is to be sentenced for dishonestly making a false representation

But it was blocked after a 'high volume' of payments were made earlier this year

She lent him it to buy food after he arrived at home half-dressed and dishevelled

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

Published: 06:15 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:30 EST, 8 December 2016

Facing jail: Big Brother star Marco Pierre White Jr has arrived at court to be sentenced for spending £2,500 on his ex-girlfriend's bank card when she lent it to him to buy food

Big Brother star Marco Pierre White Jr has arrived at court to be sentenced after he admitted spending £2,500 on his ex-girlfriend's bank card when she lent it to him to buy food.

Carina Evans let the 21-year-old borrow her card after he turned up at her home half-dressed and dishevelled.

But it was blocked after a 'high volume' of payments were made.

The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White then tricked Ms Evans into unblocking the card by claiming he had been arrested and needed to pay bail, before making further unauthorised transactions.

Pierre White Jr, a contestant on Channel 5's reality TV show Big Brother earlier this year, made repeated unauthorised purchases amounting to £2,500, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a false representation during a hearing at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court on November 23.

In a victim statement read to court, Ms Evans said she had never been in a relationship with Pierre White Jr, who she described as 'unstable' with a drug habit.

The reality TV star, who gave his address as a hotel in Corsham, near Bath, was lent the bank card on February 28 this year.

When it was blocked, he claimed he had been accidentally overcharged in a store.

Defence barrister Carl Newman said the pair had been in a relationship and Ms Evans had lent the card in the past.

Pierre White Jr, who has a previous conviction for driving under the influence of drugs, is to be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court.