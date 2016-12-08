Boogie documents life in Brooklyn's worst neighborhoods in early 2000s

Followed not just gang members, but the cops, children and crack addicts who inhabited the streets

Today Brooklyn is both beloved and teased for being a so-called hipster capital, home to some of New York's cutest coffee shops, artisanal pizzerias and even the infamous Rainbow Bagel.

But rewind 10 years ago and much of the borough, specifically in the Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Queensbridge neighborhoods, only made headlines when it came to shootings and gang violence.

It was a world that seemed impenetrable to outsiders, until a Serbian photographer befriended a gang that gave him an inside look into the streets - and the criminals, cops, children and crack addicts who inhabited them.

Boogie's gripping black and white photographs are now being re-released in an updated 10th anniversary edition of It's All Good.

The Serbian photographer was given incredible insider access to the Brooklyn gangs after befriending them one day in 2003. Pictured here is a shotgun named 'The Terminator', with Bloods members' bandannas covering it

But Boogie didn't just document the gangs. He took to the streets to chronicle the lives of both the drug pushers and the people who got addicted to their stash. Pictured here is a woman named Christie lighting up a crack pipe

The updated edition harks back not only to a different time in much of Brooklyn, but also one in Boogie's own career.

Although he now shoots major campaigns for Nike, Puma, and HBO, in the early 2000s Boogie was still new to New York and taking pictures on the side as he picked up any work he could find.

The very first time he found himself walking through Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2003, Boogie - whose real name is Vladimir Milivojevich - met some gang members who struck up a conversation with him.

'I guess it was my accent - I don't sound like anyone they hate,' Boogie told Vice as he recalled the chance encounter.

Just 10 days later the group asked Boogie to take some pictures of them posing with their guns, an experience he said was 'insane'.

'We were running around the hallways with guns, loaded guns, pointed at my face,' he said. 'I couldn't sleep that night, but the next day I went back for more.'

It was this photo that started it all. A group of gang members befriended Boogie and asked him to take pictures of them holding loaded guns, which they pointed right at his face as he snapped the shutter

Boogie wanted to build trust with his subjects, who in return gave him incredible access to their inner-lives

Pictured here is a warning sign from the Latin Kings' to a snitch. Boogie said he later heard the guy was killed

Among the pictures of violence and drugs were moments of love. These two have a child but are no longer together

Boogie wanted to build trust with his subjects, who in return gave him incredible access to their inner-lives.

They took him into their homes and safe houses where they kissed their loved ones, counted their money and shot up drugs.

'People always say you shouldn't cross certain lines, but the deeper you go the better shots you take, and no one can tell you where those lines are,' he said.

'Then, all of a sudden, you're in the middle of madness and it becomes very interesting.'

There are pictures warning of violence: A dangling dead rat left by the Latin Kings' to warn a snitch, a massive shotgun dubbed 'The Terminator', a once white floor now streaked with blood.

But there are also photographs that capture the sadness of these neighborhoods, the children who are being babysat by Boogie while their mother buys drugs or a 23-year-old woman shooting up in a bathtub.

There are plenty of pictures of guns and cash, but Boogie doesn't think his pictures glamorize what life is like on the streets

Boogie documented the stark reality of drug addiction, admitting he was especially haunted after watching a 23-year-old girl shoot up drugs in a bathroom

Boogie said he was surprised to learn that only the 'top guys make serious money' in the drug business, and that many of the 'kids' on the streets are 'killing each other over $20'

And his photographs show the reality of that, such as this picture of a blood-stained floor

There are also plenty of pictures of guns and cash, but Boogie doesn't think his photographs glamorize what life is like on the streets.

'One thing that surprised me was the amount of money people were actually making,' he said.

'They would probably make more money working at McDonald's than selling crack on the street. Only the top guys make serious money. These kids are killing each other over $20.'

'I think it's rough, it's hard, and it's s****y that people die over $20.'

The updated edition also includes new pictures that Boogie took after he gained even more access with the gang members following the first book's release.

'After the first edition of It's All Good came out, I took it to the gangsters and they loved it,' he said. 'They took me to some safe house and showed me all kinds of other shit.'

'When I said, "Dudes, I needed this for my book, why are you showing me this now?" they were like, "Man, you could have put us all in prison man.'"

'"Now you can see it all.'"

The updated edition also includes new pictures that Boogie took after he gained even more access with the gang members when the first book came out, when they fully trusted he wouldn't send them to prison

Boogie said one of the worst things he saw while shooting was a pit bull killing a cat

Boogie said he believes his photos show the 'rough and hard' reality that many of these neighborhoods live every day