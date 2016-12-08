‘We were treated like terrorists’: Passenger tells of four-hour wait without food or water as British jet diverted to Tenerife after suspicious suitcase discovered on board 

Passenger Sarah Smith tweeted angrily: 'Do they not know how to count?'

An airport official said a passenger had failed to board with their luggage

By Gerard Couzens In Spain and Chris Summers For Mailonline

Published: 04:28 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 06:29 EST, 8 December 2016

Spanish bomb squad officers were called to check out a suspicious package on a packed British holiday jet after it was forced to divert to Tenerife.

Holidaymakers complained they were herded off the plane and and put in a holding lounge with no drinks or assistance after it was discovered there was luggage on board which did not belong to any of the passengers.

The Thomas Cook Airlines Airbus A321 landed at Tenerife South around 6.30pm yesterday just over two hours into its flight from the Cape Verde island of Sal to London Gatwick.

The plane was forced to land at Tenerife on its way back to Britain from the Cape Verde Islands after an apparent mistake with counting the luggage

Police bomb disposal experts with sniffer dogs surrounded the plane after it touched down and was taken to an area by the airport fire station out of public view before searching the aircraft and the suspicious suitcase and sounding the all-clear.

The plane eventually landed at Gatwick five hours late at just after 3am today.

It is thought the delay was caused by a suitcase being loaded onto the plane but the passenger failing to board

Passenger Sarah Smith complained in a tweet: 'Thomas Cook Airlines flight from Sal with a suitcase onboard but no passenger. Took two hours 30 minutes before we were advised and diverted.'

'Complete security breach both on the ground and on board. Do they not know how to count?'

Spain is currently on terror alert level 4, the second-highest of a scale of five.

A Tenerife South airport official confirmed the pilot of flight MT1157 had asked to land after a 'suspicious package' had been detected in the luggage hold which is though to have belonged to a passenger who failed to board the flight.

It is routine procedure for suitcases to be taken off planes if the passenger who they belong to fails to board.

This procedure was introduced after the Lockerbie disaster in 1988, which was caused by a bomb in a suitcase belonging to a passenger who disembarked at Frankfurt airport without taking the case, which exploded as the Pan-Am jet flew on to New York.