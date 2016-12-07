Drunk Melbourne man hits parked car and tree as he reverses out of his driveway

Police say he was more than twice the limit and hit with a 12-month driving ban

By Chris Pleasance For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:26 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 00:29 EST, 8 December 2016

This is the shocking moment a drunk pensioner was caught smashing his car into another vehicle and a tree while trying to reverse out of his driveway.

The 72-year-old man, from Dandenong, in Melbourne's south-east, turned a quiet suburban street into a scene of destruction when he got behind the wheel.

Police say the man was found to be more than twice the legal limit and issued with a 12-month driving suspension after the incident.

Fortunately nobody was injured during the accident, which happened on November 19, with the footage surfacing online on Thursday.

The video starts as the elderly man, driving a Honda Jazz, is attempting to back out of his drive, accelerating across the grass verge and into the road.

The car quickly crosses the street, narrowly missing a vehicle on the other side before mounting the opposite pavement.

Once there it flattens a road sign before pulling a sharp left-hand turn and accelerating back toward the camera.

The elderly man, who was more than twice the limit at the time, can be seen accelerating on to the opposite pavement, destroying a traffic sign, and then coming toward the camera

He then slams into the back of a parked car and gets trapped up against a tree at the side of the road. Fortunately the driver was uninjured

The turning arch takes it back across the tarmac before it slams into the back of a parked vehicle, smashing out the back window.

The Honda comes to rest up against a tree with its wheels still spinning as the driver fails to react to the crash.

The wheels stop for a moment before the man tries to extract himself from the situation by hitting the accelerator.

The car is still in reverse, however, so this achieves nothing except throwing up a cloud of dirt as the wheels dig into the grass.

As a child on a bike comes out of a side street to investigate, the driver can be seen shifting around inside their vehicle before the footage stops.