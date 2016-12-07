The program Islamic leaders want children to watch instead of Peppa Pig

The production comany has been promoted by Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman

Barakah Hills tells the story of the Abdullah family living in a Muslim community

The Islamic alternative to Peppa Pig encourages Muslim children to be kind

This is the Islamic cartoon Muslim parents want to watch instead of Peppa Pig because they feel 'guilty' allowing their children to watch a show 'all about pigs'.

Barakah Hills encourages Muslim children to be good to their neighbours, respect elders, be honest, and donate to those less fortunate.

While Barakah Hills is yet to be made, its characters have featured on a children's television show called Zaky & Friends, made by Sydney company One4Kids.

In an episode on YouTube, children are taught not to waste water, 'smiling is better', 'to never be unkind' and 'be honest all the time' – 'because that's what Muhammad said'.

The Islamic alternative to Peppa Pig, Barakah Hills, encourages Muslim children to smile

Barakah Hills has not yet been made, but its characters have featured in an episode (pictured) of children's television show Zaky & Friends by the same Sydney company, One4Kids

The episode features a song of some of the things Muhammad teaches.

'Be nice to my father, because that's what Muhammad says. Better to my mother, because that's what Muhammad says,' the song goes.

'Never lose my temper, because that's what Muhammad says.'

'I always pray on time ... Fast through Ramadan.

'To never be unkind ... be honest all the time.'

The episode, available on YouTube, encourages children 'to never be unkind'

THE BARAKAH HILLS EPISODES BEING MADE A Great Day for a BBQ All the Boys Love Camping Building a Park for the Masjid Counting in Arabic Daddy Gives His First Khutbah The Fundraiser Gardening with Grandma Grandpa & Grandma's Grocery Store Honey Goes Missing Imam's Tae Kwan Do Class Milk & Cheese Mummy Gets Sick The Early Birds The First Jumuah The Little Bird

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the program, which tells the story of the Abdullah family in a small town with a predominantly Muslim population.

'The Masjid is the central hub of the town with Imam Nouradeen as the community leader and role model,' the fundraising page reads.

A trailer for the childrens' program was posted on Facebook in November as one of One4Kids' 'many Peppa Pig alternatives'.

'Barakah Hills represents an ideal Muslim community and is targeted to a post-toddler, pre-school demographic of children.

'The show's main objective is to show children what it is like to be a practicing Muslim as well as a good citizen in their community.

'Children will learn everything from how to have good manners, to how to get actively involved with community projects.'

'I always pray on time ... because that's what Muhammad said,' a song in the episode went

The children's program encouraged children to give 'to those less fortunate'

In another Facebook post on Zaky & Friends, fans slammed Peppa Pig's 'moral values'.

'Peppa pig is very rude. Yes please create a cartoon that teaches kids good moral values ie sharing, neighbour rights, when it is time for prayer, they should stop everything and go and pray five times,' one user commented.

'No lying, no hitting, no shouting, getting dressed, obey parents, fasting. Everything that features the life of a Muslim.'

Another user said they felt guilty for allowing their children to watch a show 'all about pigs'.

But One4Kids producer and director Subhi Alshaik told The Australian the alternative to Peppa Pig had nothing to do with Islam's view of pigs as unclean.

'We just don't eat them, that's all, like the Jews and the rest. I've patted pigs, I've watched Babe, we just don't eat them.'

Children's Islamic television character Zaky, of Zaky & Friends, is pictured

Anti-gay Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman (pictured), head of the Australian National Imams Council, has featured in a promotional video for the production company

Mr Alshaik said Peppa Pig was a 'great show'.

Anti-gay Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman, head of the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC), has featured in a promotional video for the production company.

On Thursday, he said he had never heard of Peppa Pig, despite media reports he described it as 'corrupting'.

'Who is Peppa Pig?' ANIC told Daily Mail Australia in a statement.

'Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman was shocked to learn from media sources today that he had called the British cartoon Peppa Pig a corrupting influence.

'Today is the first time I came to know of the program,' he said.

Sheikh Alsuleiman said he had merely endorsed 'the concept of producing religious alternatives while stating clearly that children should not be stopped form watching different cartoons'.

He called the apparent misrepresentation of his comments 'sensationalist propaganda'.

Sheikh Alsuleiman had dined with Malcolm Turnbull at a Ramadan function at Kirribilli House earlier in the year. Mr Turnbull later said he regretted inviting the Sheikh when his anti-gay comments were revealed

Sheikh Alsuleiman had dined with Malcolm Turnbull at a Ramadan function at Kirribilli House earlier in the year.

Mr Turnbull later said he regretted inviting the Sheikh when it was revealed he said Allah will give gay people 'diseases that they have never experienced before'.

'And most of the diseases these days – if you speak to a doctor – he'll tell you the most terrifying disease come from what?' he said in a video uploaded to YouTube in 2013.

Many conservative politicians oppose marriage equality and other LGBTQI rights because of their faith. Malcolm Turnbull has not yet allowed a free vote in parliament on marriage equality.

A fundraising campaign has been launched for Sydney company One4Kids to make Barakah Hills

Barakah Hills (pictured) tells the story of the Abdullah family living in a Muslim community

Grand Mufti Ibrahim Abu Mohammed had defended the Sheikh's comments and said he had 'simply conveyed a religious ruling'.

'That which Sheikh Shady has said regarding homosexuality is simply a conveyance of a religious fact which is known to every practicing person in the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths.'

Sheikh Alsuleiman later said in a statement he doesn't condone punishment of gay people.

'As an Australian and a Muslim I unreservedly condemn the vilification and oppression of any group of people based on race, religion, gender, sexuality, or any other criteria for that matter.'

Islamic leaders encouraged parents to embrace a Muslim alternative to popular British television show Peppa Pig (pictured)