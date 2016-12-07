Jetstar Australia slashes airfares to popular holiday destinations

Trips from Sydney to Hamilton Island or Melbourne to Whitsunday under $100

Flight from Sydney to Honolulu start at $199 or Gold Coast to Tokyo from $290

The Christmas sale is offering holidaymakers last-minute deals at cheap prices

Jetstar Australia slashes its prices on dozens of flights to holiday destinations

By Cindy Tran for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:14 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 00:37 EST, 8 December 2016

Booking a last-minute summer getaway could cost a fortune.

But Jetstar Australia has slashed its prices on dozens of flights to popular holiday destinations, including Sydney to Hawaii for as little as $259.

The Christmas sale, which runs until midnight on December 15, is offering holidaymakers last-minute deals at a fraction of the usual price in peak periods.

Australians planning their overseas trips could find a flight between Sydney and Bali starting at $199, Gold Coast to Tokyo at $290 or Melbourne to Bangkok for $209.

Trips between Sydney and Hamilton Island, Melbourne and Whitsunday, Gold Coast and Cairns or Adelaide and Sunshine Coast - all come in under $100.

Bag yourself an airfare bargain! Flying from the Gold Coast to Toyko will cost from just $290

Sydney to Honolulu from $259: Jetstar Australia has slashed prices on popular destinations

Last-minute summer bookings to Hamilton Island (pictured) will cost $80 from Sydney

While Melbournians looking to travel to New Zealand could fly to Auckland from $129 or between Sydney to Queenstown for just $189.

Flying from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh starts from $190, Perth to Hong Kong for just $154 or Brisbane to Bali for $189.

A trip between Brisbane and Bail will cost from $189, Melbourne to Singapore from $179, Sydney to Phuket from $229 or Darwin to Ho Chi Minh $120.

Fancy a trip to the heart of Northern Territory? A flight from Sydney to Uluru will cost from $105, and those flying from Melbourne to Hobart could pay as little as $29.

The travel dates fall on selected dates between early January and March, meaning those looking to soak up the glorious sunshine won't be disappointed.

Airfares are one-way, web only and based on deselection of optional extras. Prices do not include checked baggage, food and in-flight entertainment.

Bag yourself an airfare bargain! Flying from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh starts from $190

Flying to Bali will cost just $199 from Sydney, $115 from Perth or $189 from Melbourne

A trip between Melbourne to Bangkok will cost from just $209 or Sydney from $199

JETSTAR AUSTRALIA'S CHRISTMAS DEALS $259 - Sydney to Honolulu $189 - Brisbane to Bali $209 - Melbourne to Bangkok $290 - Gold Coast to Tokyo $179 - Melbourne to Singapore $154 - Perth to Hong Kong $79 - Adelaide to Gold Coast $59 - Melbourne to the Gold Coast $190 - Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh $105 - Sydney to Uluru $119 - Perth to Sydney $199 - Sydney to Bali $49 - Brisbane to Sydney $229 - Sydney to Phuket $109 - Perth to Bali $120 - Darwin to Ho Chi Minh

Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the airline was boosting flights in response to the high demand during the busiest time of year.

'This year we're making it even easier for families and travellers to take a break by flying more often to their favourite holiday destinations,' she said.

Last December and January, more than three and a half million passengers travelled with us and it's clear Aussies have a love affair with beach destinations.

'Our Bali, Hawaii and Thailand flights are often at capacity over the holiday season, with passengers taking full advantage of our low international fares.'

Ms Hrdlicka said the airline understood how important low fares were to families over the holiday season.

'We know costs can start to add up for families over the festive season, but they can still pick up last minute low fares over summer,' she said.

'We offer low fares to 80 of the most beautiful destinations in the world and now is the perfect time of year to relax on an interstate beach or explore overseas.'

The special deals end at midnight on December 15, so get in quick.

Bag yourself an airfare bargain! Flying from Darwin to Ho Chi Minh starts from $120

Want to explore the Red Centre in the heart of Northern Territory? Sydney to Uluru from $105