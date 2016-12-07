Home | News | One man is dead and another seriously hurt after plummeting off a California freeway bridge while urinating over the rail
One man is dead and another seriously hurt after plummeting off a California freeway bridge while urinating over the rail



  • A car stopped around 2.45am on Interstate 15 in California
  • Pablo Barajas and another man, both 22, exited, climbed over a barrier and plummeted 35 feet - ending up in a dry riverbed
  • Barajas died at the scene and the second man was hospitalized for his injuries
  • Authorities arrested driver Michael Jonathan Le, 25, for suspicion of DUI 

By Zoe Szathmary For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:44 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 00:45 EST, 8 December 2016

A man died and another man was hurt after they fell off a California freeway bridge while urinating this week. 

The early Wednesday morning incident took place on Interstate 15. 

Pablo Barajas and another man, both 22, had exited a vehicle so they could relieve themselves. 

The California Highway Patrol says a car stopped around 2.45am, according to City News Service. 

Barajas and the second man exited, climbed over a barrier and plummeted 35 feet - ending up in a dry riverbed, the report said.

Barajas died at the scene and the second man has been hospitalized with severe injuries, the report said. 

The vehicle was stopped approximately a 1/4 mile from three gas stations that have public restrooms, 10 News reports.

Authorities arrested driver Michael Jonathan Le, 25, for suspicion of DUI.

Le told the TV station: 'They had to use the restroom, so we pulled over to use the restroom. And, next thing you know, we're looking for them.

'And - we looked over the edge and we realize that they were down there.'

 

