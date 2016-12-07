One man is dead and another seriously hurt after plummeting off a California freeway bridge while urinating over the rail

Barajas died at the scene and the second man was hospitalized for his injuries

Pablo Barajas and another man, both 22, exited, climbed over a barrier and plummeted 35 feet - ending up in a dry riverbed

A car stopped around 2.45am on Interstate 15 in California

By Zoe Szathmary For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:44 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 00:45 EST, 8 December 2016

A man died and another man was hurt after they fell off a California freeway bridge while urinating this week.

The early Wednesday morning incident took place on Interstate 15.

Pablo Barajas and another man, both 22, had exited a vehicle so they could relieve themselves.

Scroll down for video

A man died and another man was hurt after they fell off a California freeway bridge while urinating this week

Pablo Barajas and another man, both 22, had exited a vehicle so they could relieve themselves

The California Highway Patrol says a car stopped around 2.45am, according to City News Service.

Barajas and the second man exited, climbed over a barrier and plummeted 35 feet - ending up in a dry riverbed, the report said.

Barajas died at the scene and the second man has been hospitalized with severe injuries, the report said.

Driver Michael Jonathan Le is pictured leaning over the freeway bridge

Le (pictured) has said: 'They had to use the restroom, so we pulled over to use the restroom. And, next thing you know, we're looking for them'

The early Wednesday morning incident took place on Interstate 15. Authorities have Le for suspicion of DUI

The vehicle was stopped approximately a 1/4 mile from three gas stations that have public restrooms, 10 News reports.

Authorities arrested driver Michael Jonathan Le, 25, for suspicion of DUI.

Le told the TV station: 'They had to use the restroom, so we pulled over to use the restroom. And, next thing you know, we're looking for them.

'And - we looked over the edge and we realize that they were down there.'