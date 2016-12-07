One man is dead and another seriously hurt after plummeting off a California freeway bridge while urinating over the rail

A man died and another man was hurt after they fell off a California freeway bridge while urinating this week.
The early Wednesday morning incident took place on Interstate 15.
Pablo Barajas and another man, both 22, had exited a vehicle so they could relieve themselves.
The California Highway Patrol says a car stopped around 2.45am, according to City News Service.
Barajas and the second man exited, climbed over a barrier and plummeted 35 feet - ending up in a dry riverbed, the report said.
Barajas died at the scene and the second man has been hospitalized with severe injuries, the report said.
The vehicle was stopped approximately a 1/4 mile from three gas stations that have public restrooms, 10 News reports.
Authorities arrested driver Michael Jonathan Le, 25, for suspicion of DUI.
Le told the TV station: 'They had to use the restroom, so we pulled over to use the restroom. And, next thing you know, we're looking for them.
'And - we looked over the edge and we realize that they were down there.'