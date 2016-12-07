Bobby Webber's uncle Andrew Nolan sentenced to a minimum of eight and a half years' jail for bashing his seven month old nephew

He survived but his brain injuries mean he needs full-time care from his mum

Bobby's injuries were so severe his parents switched off his life support

Andrew Nolan has been sentenced to eight and a half year' jail for the bashing

Boy was seven months old when he was severely assaulted in September 2014

Bobby Webber, 2, was left a quadriplegic after his uncle bashed, tortured him

By Australian Associated Press and Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:00 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 00:56 EST, 8 December 2016

A man who bashed his seven-month-old nephew so badly he left the boy a quadriplegic with lasting brain damage has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.

Andrew Nolan earlier this year pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Bobby Webber, whose parents were on their honeymoon when he was beaten in September 2014.

The little boy's mother cried as District Court Judge Philip Ingram detailed the injuries inflicted on her son, including broken ribs, skull fractures, a bite mark and forehead injuries.

Little Bobby Webber was just seven months old when his non-biological uncle severely beat him up on the New South Wales Central Coast

Bobby Webber opens his eyes in hospital as he is treated for severe brain injuries

A man in the Sydney courtroom's public gallery called Nolan a 'f***ing dog', as the 34-year-old criminal was led away on Thursday.

Delivering the sentence via an audio visual link, Judge Ingram said the 'offence involved a grave breach of trust of the victim, who was especially vulnerable due to his tender age'.

The judge said Nolan, the boy's non-biological uncle, had given numerous accounts of what happened on the night the boy was bashed in September 2014 at his family's home on the New South Wales Central Coast, north of Sydney.

Bobby's injuries were consistent with severe shaking, motor vehicle accidents or falls from a great height.

Bobby Webber, now aged two, needs a walking frame after a bashing he suffered as a seven-month old baby left him with a quadriplegic needing constant care

Nolan had claimed an intruder must have entered the house as he slept on the couch but later admitted to putting his foot on the child's back with force and rubbing him along the ground.

He also said he hit the child twice with an open hand and threw him into his cot.

But Judge Ingram did not accept the account, given that it was not sworn on oath and did not account for the infant's fractured ankles.

A doctor said it was more like the baby's head injuries were caused by punches and his parents Elise and Barry were told blood in his lungs was consistent with shaking.

Bobby's parents Barry and Elise (pictured) made the heartbreaking decision to switch off their son's life support but he managed to keep breathing

Mother Elise, who is now Bobby's full-time carer, held a bedside christening for her son

Parents Barry and Elise (pictured) made the unenviable decision to farewell Bobby and turn off his life support several days after the attack

Bobby was taken off life support but managed to continue breathing independently, despite his four-hour bashing which left him a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy.

The court heard Nolan denied hurting the child in a walk-through with police in the days after the bashing.

'Whoever did this, I hope you find them before I do,' the court heard he said to officers.

'What has happened here is disgraceful.'

Now aged two, Bobby Webber needs constant care for his acquired brain injuries

Bobby's family have moved to western Sydney to be closed to Nepean Hospital at Penrith

Nolan was left alone with the child as his partner, who is Bobby's maternal aunt, went to a drive-in movie.

Bobby's two older sisters Gabrielle, 11, Olivia, six, were at the movies with their aunt Casey when the abuse occurred.

A month after Bobby was horribly assaulted, Nolan - who was engaged to Mrs Webber's sister and had been a family friend for 12 years - was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bobby's family had to move to western Sydney to be close to Nepean Hospital at Penrith and his mother is now Bobby's full-time carer.

They have never been given a reason for the assault on their son.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help them with continuing therapy equipment, medication and medical costs.