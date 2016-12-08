Home | News | Chinese barber charges impoverished customers 20 cents for 25 years
Chinese barber charges impoverished customers 20 cents for 25 years



  • Wang Chengjian has charged a fixed price of 1 Yuan (AUD 20 cents) for 25 years
  • He works from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m inside his barber shop in Henan province
  • Offers time pay visits to poor families, disabled residents, and senior citizens
  • Wang says his mentor taught him to charge poor customers within their means 

By Nelson Groom for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:39 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 01:01 EST, 8 December 2016

A hard-working barber has been hailed hero in his village by keeping his prices the same for 25 years.

Wang Chengjian, from Jiaozuo city in central China's Henan Province, charges his loyal customers 1 Yuan (AUD 20 cents) for haircuts in his thriving ten-square-meter barber shop.

He works gruelling hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day, and even offers free cuts to some elderly citizens and disadvantaged families, reports Shanghaiist.

Wang Chengjian has charged his loyal customers a fixed price of 1 Yuan (AUD 20 cents) for 25 years

Wang Chengjian has charged his loyal customers a fixed price of 1 Yuan (AUD 20 cents) for 25 years

Speaking to local media, Wang said his mentor taught him to charge his poverty-stricken customers within their means.

''The villagers are not rich. We would rather earn a little less than make more dishonestly,' my master used to say that. And I always bear it in mind.'

One elderly customer, 80, said Wang visits his home to offer bedside cuts since he fell bedridden.

'I've been bed-ridden for years, so I can no longer make it to Wang's shop myself. However, he visits me and gives me a haircut for free.'

After being covered by local media Wang has been praised on Chinese social media, where commenters hailed his generous business model.

'He has helped a lot of people. Don't talk about money, more love and devotion are what we need in society,' wrote one Weibo user.

Wang claims his mentor taught him to charge his low-income customers within their means.

Wang claims his mentor taught him to charge his low-income customers within their means.

He works gruelling hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day inside his ten-square-meter barber shop

He works gruelling hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day inside his ten-square-meter barber shop

 

