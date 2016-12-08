Teen star of movie 'Boy' charged with dangerous driving after horrific car crash six months ago that almost killed him and seriously injured a passenger

Rolleston spent five weeks in hospital with broken bones and a brain bleed

New Zealand actor James Rolleston has been charged with dangerous driving over an accident that almost killed him in July.

The 19-year-old star of Boy and his friend Kaleb Maxwell were seriously injured in the crash when the car Rolleston was driving hit a bridge.

Rolleston spent five weeks in hospital, including almost a month fighting for life in intensive care, and later said he had no memory of the four days before the July 26 accident.

New Zealand actor James Rolleston is facing court for dangerous driving over an accident that almost killed him in July

He appeared in court on Thursday charged with dangerous driving causing injury, which carries a punishment of up to a $20,000 fine and five years in jail.

Wearing a crisp white shirt and carrying a takeaway coffee, Rolleston sat in the public gallery of the small wooden courthouse in Opotiki while his lawyer spoke on his behalf.

No plea was entered and his next hearing is in February.

'It's a daunting experience, I guess, standing up there and facing the consequences. But I just have to face the music... I don't want it to seem to anyone that I am hiding,' he told Stuff on Wednesday.

Rolleston is most famous for his role in 2010 film Boy (pictured)

Rolleston (C) with co-stars in the film that came out when he was just 13 years old

Rolleston suffered a compound fracture of his lower left leg, both tibia and fibia, broke his right femur, knee, pelvis and arm, and had brain bleeding and bruising.

He has metal rods in his arms and legs that will likely never be removed, and scars all over his limbs including where skin was taken from his left thigh to repair his shin.

So much bone in his legs was lost he almost had to have both of them amputated and is in physiotherapy to learn how to walk again, plus swimming and speech therapy.

'It's like the muscles in my mouth are lazy, so I can't pronounce the words properly. I know what I have to say... but it comes out mumbly. A lot of words I mumble. My speech gets worse, I struggle more with it, when I am tired,' he said.

The 19-year-old star of Boy and his friend Kaleb Maxwell (pictured) were seriously injured in the crash when Rolleston hit a bridge and 'half the bridge' ended up in the car

Rolleston pictured in January 2010 at the Sundance Film Festival where Boy was shown

Rolleston spoke about the effects of the injury to the frontal lobe of his brain for the first time when presenting at the Attitude Awards last week.

'I was in a life changing car accident, crushing my lower body from the waist down and suffering from a traumatic brain injury which has affected my speech, my co-ordination skills, my decision making and my personality characteristics,' he said.

Maxwell, a childhood friend of Rolleston from when they played on the Opotiki College rugby team together, also had terrible injuries.

The up-and-coming rugby star had bruised lungs, a punctured chest, four fractured vertebrae in his back and neck and lacerations in his kidney.