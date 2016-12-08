Surprise pregnancy that's a win for nature: Zookeepers shocked to discover critically endangered Sumatran orangutan is expecting - despite being on the pill

There are only a few thousand Sumatran orangutans left in the wild

An endangered orangutan at Adelaide Zoo has become pregnant - despite being on contraceptives.

The zoo's senior primate keeper Jodie Ellen announced the unexpected pregnancy in a Facebook video on Thursday.

'Our beloved Sumatran orangutan Karta is expecting a baby early in the new year,' Ms Ellen said.

She called the news 'exciting but very nerve wracking.'

The 34-year-old Sumatran orangutan Karta got pregnant, despite being on contraceptives

The zoo's senior primate keeper Jodie Ellen, pictured, announced the pregnancy in a Facebook video on Thursday

As recently as November 2014, the 34-year-old ape lost a stillborn infant. That blow followed the deaths of five other infants since 1995.

'In 2011, we discovered Karta’s anatomy might be the reason she has difficulties breastfeeding. In fact, Karta’s sister at Denver Zoo experiences the same problems, with keepers having to supplement feed her infant in order for it to survive,' Ms Ellen commented in a press release.

'We now feel positive that we are on the right track and understand why Karta has had so much trouble in the past and we are hopeful that, this time around, we can help Karta have the baby she so much deserves,' she continued.

Karta is described by the zoo in an online profile as a 'strong and independent 21st century woman'

In the video, Ms. Ellen said Karta was on contraceptives and that it wasn't a planned pregnancy, but that 'Mother Nature intervened.'

There are less than 7,000 Sumatran and Bornean orangutans left in the wild, and the population declines by up to 1,000 individuals a year, according to Adelaide Zoo.

Karta was born at San Diego Zoo on 22 July 1982 and arrived at Adelaide Zoo in November 1992.

She is described by the zoo in an online profile as a 'strong and independent 21st century woman, who’s extremely smart and has lots of patience.'